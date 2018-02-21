Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Henry

Age : 69
Public asset : 1,969,774 USD
Biography : Mr. David B. Henry is an Independent Director at Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., a Chairman

Americans prefer bank branches over mobile apps for opening new accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2018 | 07:06pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A person uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in Pasadena

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mobile banking apps keep getting better, but 60 percent of Americans would still rather open a new checking account in person at a bank branch than on a phone, tablet or desktop computer, according to a new survey.

Set for release on Wednesday by consulting firm Novantas, the survey also found that half of U.S. customers feel that online-only banks are "less legitimate" than those with branches.

The preference for visits to branch offices over online banking for some activity stems from being able to see someone to resolve any issues that may arise, the researchers found.

"Folks are still hanging onto this comfort of feeling like there is a branch nearby if, and when, they need it," said Matthew Sharp of Novantas. Never mind that they are going to branches less often.

The findings show that banks that can afford to keep branch offices still have an advantage over online upstarts when signing new customers for primary accounts.

The results help explain why JPMorgan Chase & Co (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company) and Bank of America Co have said recently they will build branches as they spread into more cities. Bank of America is expanding this year into Pittsburgh. JPMorgan intends to add as many as 400 branches over five years as it moves into cities such as Boston and Washington, D.C.

The Novantas findings are based on responses from 4,352 people contacted by email in September.

More U.S. customers might be willing to open primary accounts online if traditional banks were able to better show that they can handle problems remotely, Sharp said.

But some banks still will not even change a home address for a customer without a personal visit, said Andrew Hovet, a director at Novantas.

Firms that are newer to taking bank consumer deposits, such as Ally Financial Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, have had an advantage in being able to design easy-to-use online accounts from the start, Hovet said.

So far online-only firms have mostly signed customers seeking the highest deposit rates for secondary savings accounts, not people setting up primary transaction accounts to anchor their finances, Hovet said.

Still, because Americans, and particularly younger adults, are doing more everyday transactions by phone, JPMorgan and Bank of America can build fewer traditional branches in new territories than would have been needed in the past.

They can open smaller branches, space them further apart and supplement their presence with more ATM kiosks, local marketing and advertising. Done right, they can win, for example, 10 percent of new checking account customers in a market in which they have only 5 percent of the branches, Hovet said.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)

By David Henry
Valeurs citées dans l'article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLY FINANCIAL INC 0.54% 28.89 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
BANK OF AMERICA 0.63% 32.135 Delayed Quote.8.40%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 1.02% 267.52 Delayed Quote.3.07%
SQUARE INC 0.21% 45 Delayed Quote.20.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about David Henry
 
07:06p DAVID HENRY : Americans prefer bank branches over mobile apps for opening new accounts
01/23 DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan rolls out $20 billion investment plan after tax gains
01/17 DAVID HENRY : Big U.S. lenders reap benefits of higher rates, but savers not so much
01/16 DAVID HENRY : Citigroup reports $18 billion loss on one-time tax items
01/12 DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan says tax changes will spur more profits after quarterly beat
01/08 DAVID HENRY : U.S. bank gains from tax law start with red ink
2017 DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan Chase powers up robo-adviser for fintech race
2017 DAVID HENRY : Citigroup expects 'high teens' percentage fall in fourth-quarter markets revenue
2017 DAVID HENRY : Citi shares low-tech cash machines to lure customers on the cheap
2017 DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan reaches beyond its branches with new mobile account app
2017 DAVID HENRY : U.S. bankers hold onto hopes that Trump will boost profits
2017 DAVID HENRY : U.S. bankers hold onto hopes that Trump will boost profits
2017 DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan's card gamble lures millennial travelers, squeezes competitors
2017 DAVID HENRY : Loan growth helps JPMorgan beat expectations despite trading decline
2017 DAVID HENRY : Bankers anxious over consumer reactions to Equifax breach
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/16 WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Valentine's Day surprise for investors
02/17 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/15 PETER THIEL : Tech Luminary Peter Thiel Parts Ways With Silicon Valley
06:38p PING LI : Glencore, Lloyds lift FTSE as investors hail earnings
02/16 ROMAN ABRAMOVICH : Co-owners of Russia's Nornickel back in fight for control
02/19 PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
02/15 DAVID THOMSON : Thomson Reuters Chairman Criticized Its $17 Billion Deal with Blackstone

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jean-michel Aulas Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn Stuart Gulliver David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Stefan Quandt Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.