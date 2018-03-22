Log in
Business Leaders
Elaine Wynn

Elaine Wynn

Age : 75
Public asset : 1,599,573,115 USD
Linked companies : Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Biography : Ms. Elaine P. Wynn is Chairman at Communities In Schools, Inc., Co-Chairman at Greater Las Vegas Aft

Casino mogul Steve Wynn lowers stake in Wynn Resorts to 7.8 percent

03/22/2018 | 12:01pm CET
Steve Wynn, Chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills

(Reuters) - Steve Wynn, the former chief executive of Wynn Resorts Ltd, has sold some shares in the company, lowering his stake in the casino operator to about 7.8 percent from 11.78 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Steve Wynn sold 4.1 million shares of the company, the filing showed.

His previous stake, as of March 14, had made him the largest shareholder in the company, followed by his former wife Elaine Wynn who held a 9.26 percent stake.

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO last month, following claims he subjected women who worked for him to unwanted advances. He has denied the accusations.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

