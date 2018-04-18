News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Southwest Starts Accident Probe

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said it was too early to comment on whether it would conduct additional aircraft inspections or restrict flying in the wake of its first fatal in-flight accident.

Maker of Bump Stocks to Stop Taking Orders, Shut Website

Bump-stock maker Slide Fire will stop taking orders for the device that makes semiautomatic rifles shoot like rapid-fire machine guns and shut down its website on May 20.

Elaine Wynn Seeks to Overhaul Wynn Resorts Board

Wynn Resorts Ltd.'s largest shareholder, Elaine Wynn, demanded the company move swiftly to restructure its board and improve its corporate governance.

More Senior Executives Exit Nike

Three additional Nike executives have left the company, including the head of diversity and a senior manager in the basketball business.

Seadrill Wins Confirmation of Chapter 11 Exit Plan

Norwegian billionaire John Fredriksen will remain in charge of the Seadrill Ltd. international offshore fleet of heavy drilling equipment under a chapter 11 plan confirmed in a bankruptcy court in Houston.

JetBlue Flight Attendants Vote to Unionize

Flight attendants for New York-based carrier JetBlue Airways have voted to join the Transport Workers Union of America.

United Trims Some of Its Capacity Growth Plans for This Year

United Continental Holdings said it is cutting back on some extra flying this year after rattling airline investors in January with plans for additional capacity that raised fears of an industry fare war.

Abraaj Prepared to Step Down as Manager of Health-Care Fund

Dubai-based private-equity firm Abraaj Group has told investors it is ready to step down as the manager of a $1 billion health-care fund amid an investigation into whether it misused some of the fund's money, according to people familiar with the matter.

FCC Takes Aim at Chinese Telecom Gear

U.S. regulators adopted a measure on Tuesday aimed at barring wireless carriers from using federal subsidies to buy telecommunications gear made by Chinese manufacturers.

IBM Reports Higher Revenue, Profit Down

International Business Machines Corp. reported its second consecutive quarter of higher revenue after nearly six years of declines, a sign that Chief Executive Ginni Rometty's slow-moving turnaround may be taking hold.