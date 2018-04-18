Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elaine Wynn

Age : 75
Public asset : 1,741,185,967 USD
Linked companies : Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Biography : Ms. Elaine P. Wynn is Chairman at Communities In Schools, Inc., Co-Chairman at Greater Las Vegas Aft

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Southwest Starts Accident Probe

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said it was too early to comment on whether it would conduct additional aircraft inspections or restrict flying in the wake of its first fatal in-flight accident. 

 
Maker of Bump Stocks to Stop Taking Orders, Shut Website

Bump-stock maker Slide Fire will stop taking orders for the device that makes semiautomatic rifles shoot like rapid-fire machine guns and shut down its website on May 20. 

 
Elaine Wynn Seeks to Overhaul Wynn Resorts Board

Wynn Resorts Ltd.'s largest shareholder, Elaine Wynn, demanded the company move swiftly to restructure its board and improve its corporate governance. 

 
More Senior Executives Exit Nike

Three additional Nike executives have left the company, including the head of diversity and a senior manager in the basketball business. 

 
Seadrill Wins Confirmation of Chapter 11 Exit Plan

Norwegian billionaire John Fredriksen will remain in charge of the Seadrill Ltd. international offshore fleet of heavy drilling equipment under a chapter 11 plan confirmed in a bankruptcy court in Houston. 

 
JetBlue Flight Attendants Vote to Unionize

Flight attendants for New York-based carrier JetBlue Airways have voted to join the Transport Workers Union of America. 

 
United Trims Some of Its Capacity Growth Plans for This Year

United Continental Holdings said it is cutting back on some extra flying this year after rattling airline investors in January with plans for additional capacity that raised fears of an industry fare war. 

 
Abraaj Prepared to Step Down as Manager of Health-Care Fund

Dubai-based private-equity firm Abraaj Group has told investors it is ready to step down as the manager of a $1 billion health-care fund amid an investigation into whether it misused some of the fund's money, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
FCC Takes Aim at Chinese Telecom Gear

U.S. regulators adopted a measure on Tuesday aimed at barring wireless carriers from using federal subsidies to buy telecommunications gear made by Chinese manufacturers. 

 
IBM Reports Higher Revenue, Profit Down

International Business Machines Corp. reported its second consecutive quarter of higher revenue after nearly six years of declines, a sign that Chief Executive Ginni Rometty's slow-moving turnaround may be taking hold.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elaine Wynn
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg unscathed by congressional grilling, stock rises
RE
04/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's Boring Co raises $112.5 mln in funding, most from Musk
RE
04/17MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Assembles New Leadership Team -- WSJ
DJ
04/16MARTIN SORRELL : Britain's WPP, investors adjust to life without Sorrell
RE
04/13ELON MUSK : Musk insists Tesla does not need more capital, predicts profit soon
RE
04/12OLEG DERIPASKA : Russian tycoon Deripaska withdraws from Nornickel board nomination
RE
04/13STANLEY HO : Macau's 'Godfather of Gambling' Stanley Ho Retires at 96
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Daniel Loeb Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Viktor Vekselberg Axel Weber John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.