Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 11,570,420,007 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Chairman & Chief Executive Office

Greenlight's bet against Tesla crashes fund's second-quarter returns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 12:27pm CEST
David Einhorn, President of Greenlight Capital, Inc., presents during the 2018 Sohn Investment Conference in New York

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn told investors on Tuesday that a sharp rally in Tesla Inc shares, which he bet against, turned into heavy second-quarter losses at his Greenlight Capital fund, and stuck by his dim outlook for the electric carmaker.

Greenlight lost 18.3 percent in the first six months of 2018, Einhorn wrote in a letter to investors seen by Reuters. Tesla shares, which rose 29 percent in the last quarter, was the fund's "second biggest loser" during that period, he added.

Hours after sending the letter, Einhorn notified investors that the fund's returns fell again in July. After a dip of 0.4 percent this month, the fund is down 18.6 percent for the year, an investor told Reuters.

Tesla's Model S residual values are falling, Einhorn wrote, noting he has been frustrated by power windows and touch screen problems in his own Model S sedan and got rid of the vehicle as his lease ended.

The company's more affordable Model 3 got modest reviews and bad publicity, which Einhorn said was "probably having a negative impact on the brand." He said he doubted the car could be "produced profitably anytime soon, if ever" and criticized the company's plan to rush cars to customers.

He called Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk "erratic and desperate," after Musk said an analyst asked a "boring boneheaded question" during the company's last quarterly earnings call.

"Tragic," Elon Musk tweeted http://bit.ly/2n2vveR as he responded to Einhorn's comments.

"Will send Einhorn a box of short shorts to comfort him through this difficult time," Musk tweeted early Wednesday.

Musk regularly takes to Twitter to criticize people with opposing views and has seen a backlash from investors for his comments. Earlier this month, he apologized to British caver Vern Unsworth after making insulting comments that pushed Tesla shares down.

Einhorn, along with fellow hedge fund manager Jim Chanos, is one of the electric carmaker's fiercest critics, accusing it of putting "dangerous products" on the road and saying it was burning through cash.

Despite Einhorn's steady complaints, Tesla's stock price has raced ahead, turning his own short bet into a wreck that rivals say he should have trimmed.

His own investors have complained about Einhorn's stubbornness and criticized his unwillingness to say how much he has lost on the bet and come up with specific ideas to improve the portfolio's long-running underperformance.

Einhorn acknowledged mistakes and said the fund's returns over the past three years have been "far worse than we could have imagined." He also said several investors have run out of patience and asked for their money back. A filing from the end of March showed Greenlight had assets of roughly $4 billion.

"Right now the market is telling us we are wrong, wrong, wrong about nearly everything," he wrote. However, he added that he still liked his market position. "Looking forward from today we think this portfolio makes a lot of sense," he said.

He said he had tried to stem the losses. "We have taken action to mitigate our problems," Einhorn wrote, explaining that he covered most of the firm's Netflix Inc short position between January and April at $281.46 and used more put options in the short book.

He said he exited a bet on Japanese bank Resona Holdings, sold retailer Dillard's at a loss and covered a five-year bet against Elekta AB with a small gain.

The fund also took a new bet on Altice Europe.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Additional reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang and David Gregorio)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
12:27pELON MUSK : Greenlight's bet against Tesla crashes fund's second-quarter returns
RE
07/18ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17ELON MUSK : Tesla shares fall after CEO Musk abuses British caver
RE
07/03ELON MUSK : Tesla's all-nighter to hit production goal fails to convince Wall Street
RE
06/20ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says Germany a front runner for Europe Gigafactory
RE
06/19ELON MUSK : CEO Musk emails staff alleging employee 'sabotage'
RE
06/14ELON MUSK : Musk's Boring Company wins bid to build high-speed system in Chicago
RE
06/13ELON MUSK : Elon Musk buys 72,500 of Tesla shares
RE
06/08ELON MUSK : Shareholder lawsuit attacks Musk's pay, seeks to overhaul Tesla board
RE
06/06ELON MUSK : Tesla 'quite likely' to meet Model 3 goal; Musk remains chairman
RE
06/04ELON MUSK : Big Tesla investors look like firewall for Elon Musk
RE
05/24ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/19ELON MUSK : ISS sides against two Tesla directors, backs split of Musk's roles
RE
05/18ELON MUSK : Elon Musk brings high-tech charm offensive to Los Angeles tunnel plan
RE
05/15ELON MUSK : Musk says 'thorough reorganization' underway at Tesla
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/27SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
RE
12:27pELON MUSK : Greenlight's bet against Tesla crashes fund's second-quarter returns
RE
07/30SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Ferrari bets on tobacco veteran in post-Marchionne era
RE
07/29JACK MA : Jack Ma's Giant Financial Startup Is Shaking the Chinese Banking System
DJ
07/28LESLIE MOONVES : CBS probes misconduct allegations against CEO Moonves amid legal battle
RE
07/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Shares Tumble at Open -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:41aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Gavin Patterson Georges Plassat Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.