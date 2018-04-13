Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 11,537,938,348 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Tesla, Inc., a Chief Executive Officer &

Musk says Tesla will be profitable in third-quarter, fourth-quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/13/2018 | 06:45pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 sedan is displayed during its launch in Hawthorne

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc will be profitable in the third and fourth quarters of this year and will not have to raise any money from investors, billionaire Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday, driving shares in the electric carmaker higher.

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc will be profitable in the third and fourth quarters of this year and will not have to raise any money from investors, billionaire Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday, driving shares in the electric carmaker higher.

Tesla has already sought this month to play down Wall Street speculation that it would need to return to capital markets this year to raise more funds as it ramps up production of the Model 3 sedan seen as crucial to its long-term profitability.

The car maker, which has consistently fallen short of promised production targets and is fighting bad publicity over a fatal crash of a car using its Autopilot system, said 10 days ago it would have positive cash flow from the third quarter.

Musk went slightly further in a tweeted response to a story in The Economist which cited estimates Tesla would need $2.5 billion to $3 billion this year in additional funding.

"The Economist used to be boring, but smart with a wicked dry wit. Now it's just boring (sigh). Tesla will be profitable & cash flow+ in Q3 & Q4, so obv no need to raise money," Musk wrote..

Tesla shares, which have gained nearly 10 percent since disclosing the Model 3 production numbers on April 3, gained as much as 3.2 percent in premarket trade on Friday. They were up 2.3 percent in mid-day trading on Wall Street.

Wall Street brokerage Jefferies, which provided the funding estimate cited by The Economist, said in a note last week it expects refinancing risk to remain high for the Silicon Valley venture until it can consistently produce 10,000 Model 3s a week.

The company again missed its own 2,500 target for weekly production at the end of the first quarter, and analysts and fund managers doubt Tesla's ability to keep production growing to a promised 5,000 Model 3s per week in three months time.

Musk in July said Tesla was going through "manufacturing hell" in ramping up production of the Model 3.

He told "CBS News" in an interview that aired Friday the company "got complacent" and "put too much new technology into the Model 3 all at once." Part of the interview took place in a Tesla Model 3 Musk was driving with Autopilot activated at times.

Musk told CBS Tesla is currently producing 2,000 Model 3 cars a week.

Last month, Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Tesla’s credit rating to B3 from B2, reflecting "the significant shortfall in the production rate of the company’s Model 3."

Moody's added that its negative outlook for Tesla "reflects the likelihood that Tesla will have to undertake a large, near-term capital raise in order to refund maturing obligations and avoid a liquidity shortfall."

On Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said that after a series of public disclosures by Tesla it had taken the unusual step of revoking Tesla's status as a formal party to its investigation of a March 23 crash in California that killed a driver who was using Autopilot. The NTSB is investigating two other Tesla crashes.

Tesla lashed out at the NTSB and said it planned to complain to Congress.

Asked by CBS if there was a defect with Autopilot, Musk responded: "The system worked as described, which is that it is a hands-on system. It is not a self-driving system."

At one point during the interview, Musk did not have his hands on the wheel and the car beeped at him to retake the wheel.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; editing by Patrick Graham and Phil Berlowitz)

By Sonam Rai and David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
06:45pELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla will be profitable in third-quarter, fourth-quarter
RE
03/24ELON MUSK : Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter
RE
03/23ELON MUSK : Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter
RE
03/22ELON MUSK : Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk's $2.6 billion compensation plan
RE
03/20ELON MUSK : Tesla denies Musk in talks with Israeli AI vision firm Cortica
RE
03/13ELON MUSK : Shanghai government says Tesla talks on track despite Musk outburst
RE
03/09ELON MUSK : Iss
RE
03/05ELON MUSK : Proxy firm Glass Lewis opposes Tesla's massive stock award to Musk
RE
02/08ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/07ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/06ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/01ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk sells $10 million in flamethrowers in four days
RE
01/23ELON MUSK : Tesla sets massive stock awards for Musk based on boosting market value
RE
2017ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Touts Tesla Pickup Plans, Though Light on Detail
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg unscathed by congressional grilling, stock rises
RE
04/08PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Officials Soften Tone on Trade Dispute With China
DJ
04/10PING LI : Global stocks and oil up, but U.S. dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
04/09VIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sulzer buys shares from Vekselberg's Renova to avoid U.S. sanctions
RE
06:45pELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla will be profitable in third-quarter, fourth-quarter
RE
04/12OLEG DERIPASKA : Russian tycoon Deripaska withdraws from Nornickel board nomination
RE
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Sergio Marchionne Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.