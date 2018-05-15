Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 9,894,267,232 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Tesla, Inc., a Chief Executive Officer &

Musk says 'thorough reorganization' underway at Tesla

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/15/2018 | 01:05am CEST
A Tesla Model S is seen after it hit the back of a mechanic truck in South Jordan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk told employees on Monday the company was undergoing a "thorough reorganization" as it contends with production problems, senior staff departures and recent crashes involving its electric cars.

In his email to staff, Musk said Tesla was "flattening the management structure to improve communication," combining functions and trimming activities "not vital to the success of our mission" in the reorganization.

The company confirmed the contents of the email, which was first reported on by the Wall Street Journal.

Tesla is at a critical juncture as it tries to fix an inauspicious launch of the Model 3 sedan, a mid-market car crucial to its success and future profitability that has been plagued by early production problems.

Tesla shares fell 3 percent to close at $291.97 on Monday.

Amid the manufacturing problems, senior Tesla executives have departed or cut back work. Waymo, Alphabet Inc self-driving unit, said on Sunday that Matthew Schwall had joined from Tesla, where he was its main technical contact with U.S. safety investigators.

Last week, Tesla said Doug Field, senior vice president of engineering, was taking time off to recharge.

The company is developing multiple new vehicles, including a semi truck, and has registered a new car firm in Shanghai in a likely step toward production in China.

On a May 2 earnings call, Musk said Tesla would conduct "a reorganization restructuring" this month, without providing more details.

He added that he would reduce the number of third-party contracting companies engaged by Tesla, equating them with "barnacles" needing to be scrubbed off.

Tesla will still rapidly hire people to fill critical positions "to support the Model 3 production ramp and future product development," Musk said in Monday's email.

Tesla faces a slew of other issues, from increased skepticism over its finances to safety probes by regulators.

Investors gave a rare rebuke to Musk after he cut off financial analysts on the earnings call, sending shares down 5 percent despite promises that Model 3 production was on track.

The company changed the terms of its borrowing agreement with banks to allow it to pledge its Fremont, California, auto plant as collateral.

A U.S. traffic safety regulator on May 2 contradicted Tesla's claim that the agency had found that its Autopilot technology significantly reduced crashes.

Autopilot, a form of advanced cruise control, handles some driving tasks and warns those behind the wheel they are always responsible for the vehicle's safe operation, Tesla has said.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Musk denied a Wall Street Journal report that Tesla had rejected a system that would have tracked driver eye movement when using Autopilot for cost reasons.

"This is false," Musk wrote. "Eyetracking rejected for being ineffective, not for cost. WSJ fails to mention that Tesla is safest car on road, which would make article ridiculous. Approx 4X better than avg," Musk said. He said Tesla's record of a fatality every 320 million miles compared with last year's national average of 86 million miles, per safety regulators.

Tesla's record of miles driven could not be confirmed by Reuters.

In another Twitter message on Monday, Musk said the "probability of fatality is much lower in a Tesla," saying Tesla would begin reporting safety numbers beginning in the second quarter.

On Monday, firefighters in Switzerland said a fatal accident involving a Tesla may have set off a fire in the car's battery. [L5N1SL7R8] It was the latest accident involving a Tesla.

A Tesla Model S sedan was traveling at 60 miles (97 km) per hour when it smashed into a fire truck stopped at a red light about 20 miles south of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday night, according to police. [L3N1SL52C]

Police said on Monday that the driver, who suffered a broken ankle, said she had been using Autopilot before the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was not investigating the Utah crash.

Tesla said it had not yet received car data and did not yet know the facts, including whether Autopilot was engaged.

The NTSB said last week it was investigating a Tesla accident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 8 that killed two teenagers and injured another - the agency's fourth active probe into crashes of the company's electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Grant McCool and Tom Brown)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.29% 1106.6 Delayed Quote.4.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
01:05aELON MUSK : Musk says 'thorough reorganization' underway at Tesla
RE
05/14ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk Says Company Is 'Flattening Management Structure' in Reorganization
DJ
05/11ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/10ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/07ELON MUSK : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/04ELON MUSK : Investor who mesmerized Musk on conference call opened 'Pandora's box'
RE
05/03ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/03ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/27ELON MUSK : Musk's 'no new capital' promise faces scrutiny when Tesla reports results
RE
04/18ELON MUSK : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's Boring Co raises $112.5 mln in funding, most from Musk
RE
04/13ELON MUSK : Musk insists Tesla does not need more capital, predicts profit soon
RE
03/24ELON MUSK : Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter
RE
03/23ELON MUSK : Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter
RE
03/22ELON MUSK : Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk's $2.6 billion compensation plan
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/11PIERRE-ANDRÉ DE CHALENDAR : Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition
DJ
01:05aELON MUSK : Musk says 'thorough reorganization' underway at Tesla
RE
05/11LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal 1Q Profit Supported by Strong Steel Prices
DJ
05/10OLEG DERIPASKA : Emirates Global Aluminium likely to delay float after market turmoil - sources
RE
05/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox
RE
05/14CARL ICAHN : Xerox abandons planned deal with Fujifilm in victory for Icahn and Deason
RE
05/11VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Billionaire Bollore now owns more than 24 percent of Vivendi - filings
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Dick Boer Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Gary Cohn Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Ping Li Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg Christophe Weber John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.