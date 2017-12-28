Log in
Business Leaders
Elon Musk

Age : 46
Public asset : 10,387,373,226 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Tesla, Inc., Chief Executive Officer & Chi

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

12/28/2017 | 01:16am CET
Apple Boosts Pay of CEO Cook, Other Executives

A year after delivering an unusual pay cut, Apple gave Chief Executive Tim Cook and other top executives a big boost in compensation for fiscal 2017 as the company exceeded annual sales and profit goals 

 
China's Geely Accelerates Global Expansion With Volvo Truck Stake

Chinese auto maker Geely has made its biggest overseas play to date by acquiring a $3.24 billion stake in Swedish truck-and-bus maker Volvo AB, as Chinese investors continue to snap up global automotive assets. 

 
Shell, Barclays Detail Billions in Tax-Linked Charges

Royal Dutch Shell and Barclays Bank said they would take large charges attributable to the U.S. tax overhaul-joining a parade of global firms in recent days disclosing how American tax-bill changes will affect their bottom line. 

 
JPMorgan to Pay $2.8 Million for Failing to Segregate Customer Funds

JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to pay $2.8 million to settle charges brought by Wall Street's self-regulator that the bank failed for years to adequately separate customer securities from the firm's own assets. 

 
1MDB Makes Final Payment to Abu Dhabi Fund

The Malaysian state-investment fund said it has paid all that is required to be paid to Abu Dhabi's IPIC, its former business partner, by December. 

 
Restoration Hardware Boss Bets $1 Billion to Fight Skeptical Investors

Since the start of the year, the furniture chain now known as RH has wagered about $1 billion in a battle with investors who have staked bets against the stock. 

 
Nissan Makes Unconventional Bet on Rental-Car Market to Boost U.S. Sales

The Japanese auto maker's push into the sector comes as Detroit car companies are cutting back and focusing more on retail buyers. 

 
Nintendo Delays Rollout of Larger Switch Game Cards Until 2019

Nintendo told outside game developers it is delaying delivery of 64-gigabyte game cards for the Switch console, meaning gamers may have to wait longer for some data-rich software titles. 

 
Startups Seek Tech Solution to Net Neutrality Repeal

Efforts to find an alternative route to internet access are gaining ground in Silicon Valley, where entrepreneurs were rattled by a recent government decision to overturn rules that required big internet providers to treat all traffic equally. 

 
Elon Musk Touts Tesla Pickup Plans, Though Light on Detail

Elon Musk teased details for a pickup truck that would challenge Ford Motor Co. and others in one of their most lucrative segments-though, true to form, the Tesla Inc. chief was vague about his intentions.

Latest news about Elon Musk
 
01:16aDJELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
12/27DJELON MUSK : Elon Musk Touts Tesla Pickup Plans, Though Light on Detail
12/03 ELON MUSK : Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
11/16DJELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
11/08 ELON MUSK : Turkey's Erdogan, Tesla's Musk discuss cooperation with Turkish firms
11/02DJELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
09/29 ELON MUSK : Intercity rocket travel
09/19DJELON MUSK : Northrop Grumman Move to Acquire Rocket Maker Reflects Military Space Race
09/14 ELON MUSK : Musk now targets October to unveil Tesla semi truck
08/01 ELON MUSK : Tesla drops after Musk warns of 'manufacturing hell'
07/31 ELON MUSK : Tesla drops after Musk warns of 'manufacturing hell'
07/29 ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk hands over first Model 3 electric cars to early buyers
07/28DJELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
07/17DJELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
07/10 ELON MUSK : Musk tweets pictures of first Model 3 to roll off the line
