Business Leaders
Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 10,471,454,278 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Mr. Elon R. Musk is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Tesla, Inc., Chief Executive Officer & Chi

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/06/2018 | 03:16am CET
Investment Firms Suffer Website Outages

The websites and mobile applications of discount brokerages, mutual-fund firms and digital advisers suffered outages and slowdowns, unnerving individual investors trying to access their accounts during . 

 
SpaceX's Elon Musk Says Falcon Heavy Rocket Unlikely to Carry Astronauts

SpaceX chief Elon Musk said his company has essentially shelved plans to use its Falcon Heavy rocket to transport humans around the Moon or deeper into space, opting instead to focus on developing an even larger booster announced just last year. 

 
Lululemon Says CEO Laurent Potdevin Has Resigned

Lululemon Athletica Inc. said its chief executive, Laurent Potdevin, resigned after unspecified behavior that failed to meet the company's standards, an abrupt exit that surprised investors of the fitness apparel maker. 

 
Fed Rebuke Costs Wells Fargo About $29 Billion in Lost Market Value

The stock slumped 9.2% after the Federal Reserve cast it into a regulatory purgatory and limited the bank's ability to expand its business. 

 
Wynn Set Up LLC to Pay Accuser

Steve Wynn and his legal representatives set up a company separate from his Wynn Resorts Ltd. that helped conceal a $7.5 million payment to a woman who had accused the casino mogul of forcing her to have sex. 

 
Super Bowl Least-Watched Championship Since 2009

There were 17 Super Bowl records set in Sunday night's thriller between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, but the size of the audience wasn't one of them. 

 
Waymo Calls Uber a 'Cheater' as Driverless-Car Trial Begins

Silicon Valley's biggest legal battle in years began on Monday as lawyers from Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo and Uber Technologies Inc. traded barbs in a federal case that could have significant implications for the race to bring robot cars to the streets. 

 
Broadcom Raises Offer for Qualcomm to Over $121 Billion. Investors Don't Bite

Broadcom made a sweetened offer for Qualcomm that valued it at $121 billion but did little to convince investors the would-be buyer could seal a deal with a company facing challenges from regulators and prominent customers. 

 
Saks Owner to Hire CVS Veteran as Next CEO

Hudson's Bay has tapped a drugstore-chain veteran as its next chief executive, as the department store operator turns to a new leader to navigate a difficult retail landscape. 

 
Samsung Heir Emerges From Prison to Chart Giant's New Course

After almost a year behind bars, Lee Jae-yong, the de facto head of Samsung, walked free when an appeals court cut his sentence for involvement in a government corruption scandal.

Latest news about Elon Musk
 
03:16a ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
02/01 ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk sells $10 million in flamethrowers in four days
01/23 ELON MUSK : Tesla sets massive stock awards for Musk based on boosting market value
2017 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
2017 ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Touts Tesla Pickup Plans, Though Light on Detail
2017 ELON MUSK : Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
2017 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
2017 ELON MUSK : Turkey's Erdogan, Tesla's Musk discuss cooperation with Turkish firms
2017 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
2017 ELON MUSK : Intercity rocket travel
2017 ELON MUSK : Northrop Grumman Move to Acquire Rocket Maker Reflects Military Space Race
2017 ELON MUSK : Musk now targets October to unveil Tesla semi truck
2017 ELON MUSK : Tesla drops after Musk warns of 'manufacturing hell'
2017 ELON MUSK : Tesla drops after Musk warns of 'manufacturing hell'
2017 ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk hands over first Model 3 electric cars to early buyers
