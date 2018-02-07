Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 10,471,454,278 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Tesla, Inc., Chief Executive Officer & Chi

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2018 | 07:16am CET
Steve Wynn Steps Down

Steve Wynn, the billionaire casino visionary considered to be the architect of modern Las Vegas, resigned Tuesday as chairman and chief executive of his company in the wake of sexual-misconduct allegations detailed in a Wall Street Journal investigation last month. 

 
Viacom Shakes Up Leadership at Nickelodeon

Viacom is shaking up the leadership at its Nickelodeon Group children's television network, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Tronc in Advanced Talks to Sell Flagship Los Angeles Times

Tronc Inc. is in advanced talks to sell its troubled flagship newspaper, the Los Angeles Times, to billionaire biotech investor Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong for around $500 million, a person familiar with the matter said. 

 
Kalanick: Uber Feared It Fell Behind in Driverless-Car Technology

Former Uber Technologies chief Travis Kalanick testified the ride-hailing company grew concerned in 2015 it was falling behind on developing self-driving vehicles seen as critical to its future, prompting it to go into business with a star Google engineer. 

 
Disney Returns to Growth Ahead of Streaming Expansion

Walt Disney Co. returned to sales growth after two quarters of declines, and said it would charge $4.99 a month for a new ESPN online service as it focuses on the digital future. 

 
Activist Pushes Supervalu to Break Up, Explore Sale

Blackwells Capital LLC is turning up its pressure on Supervalu Inc., planning a board fight and urging a breakup and potential sale of one of the nation's biggest grocery companies. 

 
Berkshire Hathaway's Business Wire Suffers Cyberattack

Business Wire, the corporate news-release distributor owned by billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is experiencing a cyberattack that has caused some outages for nearly a week. 

 
SpaceX Launches Most Powerful Rocket Since Apollo Era

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. successfully launched the Falcon Heavy rocket on its initial test flight, marking another historic coup for founder Elon Musk. 

 
Elon Musk Dissects Falcon Heavy Angst and Sweet Smell of Success

Elon Musk said Tuesday's successful test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket reaffirmed his confidence in SpaceX's long-range vision of flying much bigger rockets to and from deep space many times a day. 

 
Perry Ellis's Former Executive Chairman Makes Bid to Buy the Apparel Company

George Feldenkreis, the founder of Perry Ellis International Inc. has made a bid to buy the apparel company, less than six months after he was ousted as its executive chairman.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
07:16a ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
02/06 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
02/01 ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk sells $10 million in flamethrowers in four days
01/23 ELON MUSK : Tesla sets massive stock awards for Musk based on boosting market value
2017 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
2017 ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Touts Tesla Pickup Plans, Though Light on Detail
2017 ELON MUSK : Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
2017 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
2017 ELON MUSK : Turkey's Erdogan, Tesla's Musk discuss cooperation with Turkish firms
2017 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
2017 ELON MUSK : Intercity rocket travel
2017 ELON MUSK : Northrop Grumman Move to Acquire Rocket Maker Reflects Military Space Race
2017 ELON MUSK : Musk now targets October to unveil Tesla semi truck
2017 ELON MUSK : Tesla drops after Musk warns of 'manufacturing hell'
2017 ELON MUSK : Tesla drops after Musk warns of 'manufacturing hell'
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/31 KARL-JOHAN PERSSON : H&M to close more stores in 2018 as online shift hurts
02/02 MICHAEL DELL : sources
02/02 CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's Ghosn to be reappointed as CEO - paper
09:53a ELAINE WYNN : Casino magnate Steve Wynn quits as CEO after sexual misconduct claims
02/06 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
02/02 RUPERT MURDOCH : Breaking News, Murdoch edging towards solution to bring Sky in house
02/01 ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk sells $10 million in flamethrowers in four days

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Kazuo Hirai Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Michel Landel Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Randall Stephenson Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Meg Whitman John Williamson Elaine Wynn Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.