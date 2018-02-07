News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Steve Wynn Steps Down

Steve Wynn, the billionaire casino visionary considered to be the architect of modern Las Vegas, resigned Tuesday as chairman and chief executive of his company in the wake of sexual-misconduct allegations detailed in a Wall Street Journal investigation last month.

Viacom Shakes Up Leadership at Nickelodeon

Viacom is shaking up the leadership at its Nickelodeon Group children's television network, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tronc in Advanced Talks to Sell Flagship Los Angeles Times

Tronc Inc. is in advanced talks to sell its troubled flagship newspaper, the Los Angeles Times, to billionaire biotech investor Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong for around $500 million, a person familiar with the matter said.

Kalanick: Uber Feared It Fell Behind in Driverless-Car Technology

Former Uber Technologies chief Travis Kalanick testified the ride-hailing company grew concerned in 2015 it was falling behind on developing self-driving vehicles seen as critical to its future, prompting it to go into business with a star Google engineer.

Disney Returns to Growth Ahead of Streaming Expansion

Walt Disney Co. returned to sales growth after two quarters of declines, and said it would charge $4.99 a month for a new ESPN online service as it focuses on the digital future.

Activist Pushes Supervalu to Break Up, Explore Sale

Blackwells Capital LLC is turning up its pressure on Supervalu Inc., planning a board fight and urging a breakup and potential sale of one of the nation's biggest grocery companies.

Berkshire Hathaway's Business Wire Suffers Cyberattack

Business Wire, the corporate news-release distributor owned by billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is experiencing a cyberattack that has caused some outages for nearly a week.

SpaceX Launches Most Powerful Rocket Since Apollo Era

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. successfully launched the Falcon Heavy rocket on its initial test flight, marking another historic coup for founder Elon Musk.

Elon Musk Dissects Falcon Heavy Angst and Sweet Smell of Success

Elon Musk said Tuesday's successful test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket reaffirmed his confidence in SpaceX's long-range vision of flying much bigger rockets to and from deep space many times a day.

Perry Ellis's Former Executive Chairman Makes Bid to Buy the Apparel Company

George Feldenkreis, the founder of Perry Ellis International Inc. has made a bid to buy the apparel company, less than six months after he was ousted as its executive chairman.