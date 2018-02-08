Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 10,471,454,278 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Tesla, Inc., Chief Executive Officer & Chi

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 03:16pm CET
Twitter Posts Its First Profit

Twitter reported its first profitable quarter as a publicly traded company, a welcome piece of news for a company that has long sought to make a viable business out of the eyeballs following its feeds. 

 
Viacom's TV Business Continues to Suffer From Cord Cutting

Viacom reported a deeper-than-expected revenue decline in its latest quarter as its television networks in the U.S. saw less advertising and subscription revenue. 

 
CVS to Raise Starting Pay to $11 an Hour

CVS Health said it will use some of the extra cash from the U.S. tax overhaul to raise its starting hourly pay to $11 for U.S. workers, the latest company to announce employee perks in the wake of the legislation. 

 
Tyson Announces $100 Million In One-Time Cash Bonuses for Some Employees

Tyson Foods said it will spend more than $100 million on one-time cash bonuses for workers this year as a result of the new tax law 

 
Big Oil Is Rewarding Investors Again

Big dividends and share buybacks are making a comeback in the oil industry amid a fragile market recovery, with French oil giant Total the latest company to signal growing confidence in the industry. 

 
BlackRock's Larry Fink Wants to Become the Next Warren Buffett

BlackRock is looking to raise more than $10 billion that it would use to buy and hold stakes in companies, replicating the approach of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. 

 
KKR Profit Declines; Firm Evaluating Change of Corporate Structure

KKR & Co.'s fourth-quarter profit fell as it faced a higher-than-expected provision for income taxes. The firm said it is weighing whether to change its corporate structure on the heels of the new tax law. 

 
Teva Pharmaceutical Loss Widens

Teva's fourth-quarter loss widened to $11.60 billion from $1.04 billion a year ago after recording a large goodwill impairment. 

 
Tesla's Elon Musk Regains Bravado

Three months ago, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk warned of the company's production issues. On Wednesday, a day after his SpaceX rocket blasted into space, Mr. Musk was upbeat, again boldly predicting his company would make one million vehicles a year in 2020. 

 
TD Ameritrade to Allow Trading via Twitter

TD Ameritrade is letting customers initialize trades over Twitter, the latest attempt by the discount brokerage to attract digitally savvy and younger investors.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
03:16p ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
02/07 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
02/06 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
02/01 ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk sells $10 million in flamethrowers in four days
01/23 ELON MUSK : Tesla sets massive stock awards for Musk based on boosting market value
2017 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
2017 ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Touts Tesla Pickup Plans, Though Light on Detail
2017 ELON MUSK : Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
2017 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
2017 ELON MUSK : Turkey's Erdogan, Tesla's Musk discuss cooperation with Turkish firms
2017 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
2017 ELON MUSK : Intercity rocket travel
2017 ELON MUSK : Northrop Grumman Move to Acquire Rocket Maker Reflects Military Space Race
2017 ELON MUSK : Musk now targets October to unveil Tesla semi truck
2017 ELON MUSK : Tesla drops after Musk warns of 'manufacturing hell'
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/02 MICHAEL DELL : sources
02/02 CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's Ghosn to be reappointed as CEO - paper
02/07 ELAINE WYNN : Casino magnate Steve Wynn quits as CEO after sexual misconduct claims
02/06 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
02/02 RUPERT MURDOCH : Breaking News, Murdoch edging towards solution to bring Sky in house
02/07 STEVE WYNN : Trading in Wynn Macau shares halted
02/02 WARREN BUFFETT : How Warren Buffett's New Man at Dairy Queen Plans to Keep a Classic Brand Fresh

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Richard Cousins Gerhard Cromme Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Elaine Wynn Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos Jan Du Plessis
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.