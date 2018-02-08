News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Twitter Posts Its First Profit

Twitter reported its first profitable quarter as a publicly traded company, a welcome piece of news for a company that has long sought to make a viable business out of the eyeballs following its feeds.

Viacom's TV Business Continues to Suffer From Cord Cutting

Viacom reported a deeper-than-expected revenue decline in its latest quarter as its television networks in the U.S. saw less advertising and subscription revenue.

CVS to Raise Starting Pay to $11 an Hour

CVS Health said it will use some of the extra cash from the U.S. tax overhaul to raise its starting hourly pay to $11 for U.S. workers, the latest company to announce employee perks in the wake of the legislation.

Tyson Announces $100 Million In One-Time Cash Bonuses for Some Employees

Tyson Foods said it will spend more than $100 million on one-time cash bonuses for workers this year as a result of the new tax law

Big Oil Is Rewarding Investors Again

Big dividends and share buybacks are making a comeback in the oil industry amid a fragile market recovery, with French oil giant Total the latest company to signal growing confidence in the industry.

BlackRock's Larry Fink Wants to Become the Next Warren Buffett

BlackRock is looking to raise more than $10 billion that it would use to buy and hold stakes in companies, replicating the approach of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

KKR Profit Declines; Firm Evaluating Change of Corporate Structure

KKR & Co.'s fourth-quarter profit fell as it faced a higher-than-expected provision for income taxes. The firm said it is weighing whether to change its corporate structure on the heels of the new tax law.

Teva Pharmaceutical Loss Widens

Teva's fourth-quarter loss widened to $11.60 billion from $1.04 billion a year ago after recording a large goodwill impairment.

Tesla's Elon Musk Regains Bravado

Three months ago, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk warned of the company's production issues. On Wednesday, a day after his SpaceX rocket blasted into space, Mr. Musk was upbeat, again boldly predicting his company would make one million vehicles a year in 2020.

TD Ameritrade to Allow Trading via Twitter

TD Ameritrade is letting customers initialize trades over Twitter, the latest attempt by the discount brokerage to attract digitally savvy and younger investors.