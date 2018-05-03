News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Xiaomi's Hong Kong IPO Is Expected to Be World's Biggest This Year

Xiaomi, one of China's top smartphone makers, will launch its initial public offering in Hong Kong, seeking to raise at least $10 billion. It also reported financial details for the first time.

KKR to Ditch Partnership Structure and Become Corporation

KKR said it would convert to a corporation from a partnership, a structural change that many publicly traded private-equity firms have been contemplating on the heels of sweeping U.S. tax legislation.

Tesla's Elon Musk Turns Conference Call Into Sparring Session

CEOs of publicly traded companies typically grit their teeth and coolly dance around analysts' pointed questions during quarterly conference calls, but Tesla's Elon Musk demonstrated one more way that he isn't typical.

Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site

The Seattle-based retailer said more than one million small businesses in the U.S. sell their wares on its online marketplace, providing the number for the first time.

United Hires Former White House Press Chief in Bid to Revamp Image

United Airlines has tapped former White House press chief Josh Earnest to head its communications team, part of the effort to improve the fortunes of a carrier damaged by everything from poorly received growth plans to the death of a dog in an overhead bin.

Relativity Media Aims to Be the Next Big Hollywood Reboot

The upstart studio, which has been plagued by a string of box-office flops two years after exiting chapter 11, agreed to be acquired by an investor group that plans to revitalize the business.

Forex Weighs Down Bayer's 1Q

Bayer lowered its 2018 guidance after first-quarter net profit fell 6.2%, weighed down by adverse currency swings.

Adidas Boosted by North America

Adidas said that net profit for the first quarter rose to EUR540 million, lifted by strong sales in North America.

Glencore Holds Guidance as 1Q Output Meets Expectations

Glencore said that production in the first quarter of 2018 was largely in line with views and maintained its full year guidance as a result.

Hermes Posts 11% Revenue Rise

French luxury goods company Hermes said its first-quarter revenue jumped 11%, fueled by higher in-store sales.