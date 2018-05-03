News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Former VW Chief Winterkorn Indicted in Emissions Probe

Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn has been indicted on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud for his alleged role in the emissions scandal.

Tesla's Elon Musk Turns Conference Call Into Sparring Session

CEOs of publicly traded companies typically grit their teeth and coolly dance around analysts' pointed questions during quarterly conference calls, but Tesla's Elon Musk demonstrated one more way that he isn't typical.

GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy

General Electric said it might put its dormant subprime mortgage business, long-plagued by legal trouble, into bankruptcy protection.

CBS Tops Sales Views on Subscriber Growth

CBS reported higher-than-expected sales in its latest period as the company added more subscribers across its pay-TV and direct-to-consumer channels.

Twitter Finds Bug, Tells Users to Change Passwords

Twitter said it found a bug in how it stored user passwords that could have left them visible to people in its internal computer system.

KKR to Ditch Partnership Structure and Become Corporation

KKR said it would convert to a corporation from a partnership, a structural change that many publicly traded private-equity firms have been contemplating on the heels of sweeping U.S. tax legislation.

Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach

Equifax shareholders voted to re-elect all of the company's board members who were on the ballot, though several directors including the board's chairman received a significant number of votes against their re-election.

Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending

Activision Blizzard's revenue and profit rose by double-digit percentages thanks to increased in-game spending in key titles such as "Call of Duty: World War II" and "Candy Crush Saga."

Facebook's Double Standard on Privacy: Employees vs. Everyone Else

Employees of Facebook get what's called a 'Sauron alert' when a colleague accesses their personal profile-yet there is no such notification for Facebook's two billion regular monthly users.

Lower Tax Bills Fuel Best Earnings Quarter Since 2011

More than half of the combined net income reported by 200 large public companies in the first quarter stemmed from a decline in the companies' effective tax rates, a Wall Street Journal analysis of quarterly financial data from Calcbench found.