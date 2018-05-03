Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 8,950,596,201 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Tesla, Inc., a Chief Executive Officer &

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/03/2018 | 11:15pm CEST
Former VW Chief Winterkorn Indicted in Emissions Probe

Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn has been indicted on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud for his alleged role in the emissions scandal. 

 
Tesla's Elon Musk Turns Conference Call Into Sparring Session

CEOs of publicly traded companies typically grit their teeth and coolly dance around analysts' pointed questions during quarterly conference calls, but Tesla's Elon Musk demonstrated one more way that he isn't typical. 

 
GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy

General Electric said it might put its dormant subprime mortgage business, long-plagued by legal trouble, into bankruptcy protection. 

 
CBS Tops Sales Views on Subscriber Growth

CBS reported higher-than-expected sales in its latest period as the company added more subscribers across its pay-TV and direct-to-consumer channels. 

 
Twitter Finds Bug, Tells Users to Change Passwords

Twitter said it found a bug in how it stored user passwords that could have left them visible to people in its internal computer system. 

 
KKR to Ditch Partnership Structure and Become Corporation

KKR said it would convert to a corporation from a partnership, a structural change that many publicly traded private-equity firms have been contemplating on the heels of sweeping U.S. tax legislation. 

 
Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach

Equifax shareholders voted to re-elect all of the company's board members who were on the ballot, though several directors including the board's chairman received a significant number of votes against their re-election. 

 
Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending

Activision Blizzard's revenue and profit rose by double-digit percentages thanks to increased in-game spending in key titles such as "Call of Duty: World War II" and "Candy Crush Saga." 

 
Facebook's Double Standard on Privacy: Employees vs. Everyone Else

Employees of Facebook get what's called a 'Sauron alert' when a colleague accesses their personal profile-yet there is no such notification for Facebook's two billion regular monthly users. 

 
Lower Tax Bills Fuel Best Earnings Quarter Since 2011

More than half of the combined net income reported by 200 large public companies in the first quarter stemmed from a decline in the companies' effective tax rates, a Wall Street Journal analysis of quarterly financial data from Calcbench found.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
12:36aELON MUSK : Investor who mesmerized Musk on conference call opened 'Pandora's box'
RE
05/03ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/03ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/27ELON MUSK : Musk's 'no new capital' promise faces scrutiny when Tesla reports results
RE
04/18ELON MUSK : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's Boring Co raises $112.5 mln in funding, most from Musk
RE
04/13ELON MUSK : Musk insists Tesla does not need more capital, predicts profit soon
RE
03/24ELON MUSK : Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter
RE
03/23ELON MUSK : Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter
RE
03/22ELON MUSK : Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk's $2.6 billion compensation plan
RE
03/20ELON MUSK : Tesla denies Musk in talks with Israeli AI vision firm Cortica
RE
03/13ELON MUSK : Shanghai government says Tesla talks on track despite Musk outburst
RE
03/09ELON MUSK : Iss
RE
03/05ELON MUSK : Proxy firm Glass Lewis opposes Tesla's massive stock award to Musk
RE
02/08ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
DJ
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG to open sale talks with Germany's Knauf
RE
04/30MARTIN SORRELL : WPP's first results after Sorrell boost sentiment and shares
RE
05/01GARY HEMINGER : Marathon to become top U.S. refiner with $23 billion Andeavor buy
RE
04/27OLEG DERIPASKA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/30VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Elliott says backs Telecom Italia CEO, his business plan
RE
12:36aELON MUSK : Investor who mesmerized Musk on conference call opened 'Pandora's box'
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska Axel Dumas Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Robin Li Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.