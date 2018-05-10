News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card

Goldman Sachs and Apple are preparing to launch a joint credit card, marking the Wall Street firm's first foray into plastic.

Release of Thousands of Russia-Linked Facebook Ads Shows How Propaganda Sharpened

Newly released documents show how Russian propagandists on Facebook grew increasingly sophisticated and inflammatory in their tactics over two years as they worked to sow discord in the U.S. before and after the 2016 presidential election.

News Corp Revenue Lifted by Real Estate and Book Units

News Corp reported a 6% gain in revenue for the March quarter, driven by strong performances at its digital real estate and book publishing units.

Nvidia's Cloud Bill Comes Due

Surging data-center sales are already baked into stock's recent run-up.

Novartis CEO Calls Hiring of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen a 'Mistake'

Novartis Chief Executive Vasant Narasimhan said the company "made a mistake" agreeing to pay Trump lawyer Michael Cohen $1.2 million for what Novartis has described as his insight into health-care policy.

PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller

PPG Industries Inc. on Thursday said it fired its controller and delayed filing its quarterly earnings report amid an internal investigation of accounting irregularities at the paint giant.

Heart Device Procedure Is No Better Than Drug Therapy for Irregular Heartbeat: Study

A cardiovascular procedure using devices made by Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Boston Scientific was no better than drug therapy for treating patients with atrial fibrillation, a new study found.

Dropbox Revenue Increases as It Lands More Paying Users

Dropbox Inc. added about half a million paying customers in the first quarter, helping the data-storage provider increase revenue by 28% in its first financial report as a publicly traded company.

Elon Musk: Rocket Launches Will Be as Routine as Airline Flights

SpaceX's latest rocket configuration is intended to fly as many as 10 times without any scheduled maintenance, and ultimately could be refurbished and blasted into space at least 100 times, the company's chief executive and chief designer Elon Musk said.

Wells Fargo Says It Will Take More Time Before It Can Grow

Wells Fargo will remain constrained by a regulator-imposed limit on growth for longer than expected, its chief executive said, as the bank continues to address the ramifications of risk-management failures.