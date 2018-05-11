Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 8,950,596,201 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Tesla, Inc., a Chief Executive Officer &

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

05/11/2018 | 03:16am CEST
PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller

PPG Industries Inc. on Thursday said it fired its controller and delayed filing its quarterly earnings report amid an internal investigation of accounting irregularities at the paint giant. 

 
Nvidia's Cloud Bill Comes Due

Surging data-center sales are already baked into stock's recent run-up. 

 
News Corp Revenue Lifted by Real Estate and Book Units

News Corp reported a 6% gain in revenue for the March quarter, driven by strong performances at its digital real estate and book publishing units. 

 
Novartis CEO Calls Hiring of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen a 'Mistake'

Novartis Chief Executive Vasant Narasimhan said the company "made a mistake" agreeing to pay Trump lawyer Michael Cohen $1.2 million for what Novartis has described as his insight into health-care policy. 

 
Elon Musk: Rocket Launches Will Be as Routine as Airline Flights

SpaceX's latest rocket configuration is intended to fly as many as 10 times without any scheduled maintenance, and ultimately could be refurbished and blasted into space at least 100 times, the company's chief executive and chief designer Elon Musk said. 

 
Heart Device Procedure Is No Better Than Drug Therapy for Irregular Heartbeat: Study

A cardiovascular procedure using devices made by Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Boston Scientific was no better than drug therapy for treating patients with atrial fibrillation, a new study found. 

 
Dropbox Revenue Increases as It Lands More Paying Users

Dropbox Inc. added about half a million paying customers in the first quarter, helping the data-storage provider increase revenue by 28% in its first financial report as a publicly traded company. 

 
Trump Administration Vows to Maintain U.S. Edge in AI Technology

White House officials promised to keep the U.S. in the lead on emerging artificial-intelligence technologies, despite growing competition from China and worries about potential impacts on American workers. 

 
JPMorgan Applies to Launch Brokerage in China

JPMorgan Chase is seeking approval from a Chinese regulator to launch a joint-venture brokerage in the country, becoming the latest bank to explore the opportunity after Chinese authorities loosened rules on foreign firms controlling such ventures. 

 
Wells Fargo Says It Will Take More Time Before It Can Grow

Wells Fargo will remain constrained by a regulator-imposed limit on growth for longer than expected, its chief executive said, as the bank continues to address the ramifications of risk-management failures.

