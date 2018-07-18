Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 11,570,420,007 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Chairman & Chief Executive Office

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/18/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Google Is Hit With Record $5 Billion EU Fine in Android Case

The European Union hit Google with a record antitrust fine of $5.06 billion, a decision that could loosen the company's grip on its biggest growth engine: mobile phones. 

 
Samsung Plans to Launch Foldable-Screen Phone Early Next Year

Samsung is planning to introduce a foldable-screen smartphone early next year, as the world's largest phone maker eyes a splashy device that can help boost longer-term demand for its slumping handset business. 

 
Lawmakers Question Tech Firms, Publishers on How They Combat Fake News

Tech firms, publishing executives and lawmakers broadly agree on the dangers of fake news and hate speech online. But they still can't find common ground on how to define it and what to do about it. 

 
U.S., Boeing Complete $3.9 Billion Air Force One Deal

Boeing secured a $3.9 billion deal to build the new jets that will fly as Air Force One, with only one wrinkle yet to be resolved: their color. 

 
Hong Kong Exchange Moves Toward Deal With Mainland For Supervoting Shares

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing touted progress in letting mainland Chinese investors trade locally listed companies with supervoting shares, giving Xiaomi Corp a boost. 

 
Ericsson Losses Widen

Ericsson's second-quarter losses widened significantly as the company continues restructuring while investing heavily in research and development, but margins continued developing toward target levels, it said. 

 
Novartis Confirms Outlook

Swiss drugmaker Novartis backed its view for 2018 after it said sales grew, mainly underpinned by blockbusters Cosentyx and Entresto. 

 
Electrolux Profit Slides

Electrolux reported a 60% fall in second-quarter net profit after booking a provision from an antitrust investigation by the French authorities. 

 
Swedbank Profit Jumps

Swedbank posted a 27% rise in second-quarter net profit as earnings were boosted by higher net interest income and sale of its stake in a credit-reference agency and an investment in Visa Sweden. 

 
Elon Musk Apologizes for Calling Thai Cave Rescuer a Pedophile

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has apologized for lashing out at the British cave explorer who dismissed his efforts to help rescue the youth soccer team trapped in a Thai cave.

