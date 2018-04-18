Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 8,950,596,201 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Tesla, Inc., a Chief Executive Officer &

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

04/18/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Saudis Weigh Offering Troops for Syria Force

Saudi Arabia is considering contributing troops as part of a broader international coalition to help stabilize Syria after the defeat of Islamic State, the kingdom's foreign minister said on Tuesday. 

 
Oil Settles Higher

Oil rose Tuesday, as investors weighed ongoing geopolitical risks to supply in an increasingly tight market. 

 
Australia's Outback Northern Territory Lifts Gas Moratorium

Australia's Northern Territory has scrapped a moratorium on shale gas fracking in a move that will open swaths of the Outback to exploration, with the government promising to protect environmentally-sensitive parks and indigenous regions. 

 
Tesla Halts Model 3 Production Again

Tesla has again halted production of the Model 3 sedan, days after CEO Elon Musk said the auto maker's pace of making 2,000 of the sedans a week is sustainable. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 200,000 barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 900,000 barrels, on average. 

 
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Presses For Pipeline

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would ensure the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets built despite fierce opposition from of British Columbia. 

 
The $24 Billion Job: An Energy CEO's Quest to Reshape Gas Exports

U.S. companies are scrambling to figure out how to sell more natural gas abroad. Tellurian Chief Executive Meg Gentle thinks she has a unique answer, but it is expected to cost $24 billion. 

 
How Tesla's Musk Makes a Strategy Out of Defiance

Tesla's public feud with a top safety investigator is highly unusual in business, but classic Elon Musk. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Up by 7 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 7 this week to 815, Baker Hughes reported. 

 
IEA: China-U.S. Trade Dispute Could Knock Oil Demand

The world's robust appetite for oil could be significantly dented by the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China, the International Energy Agency has warned.

