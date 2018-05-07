Log in
Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 8,950,596,201 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Tesla, Inc., a Chief Executive Officer &

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

05/07/2018 | 06:16am CEST
How the Oil Rally Took Forecasters by Surprise

The price of crude has climbed nearly 12% this year and has reached its highest levels since 2014-a rally that has caught most big banks flat-footed. 

 
Glencore Scraps Planned Sale of $9 Billion Stake in Russian Oil Company

Glencore and its investment partners are walking away from the sale of a minority stake in Russia's Rosneft to a Chinese company whose leader has been under investigation by Beijing and is now missing. 

 
Saudis Move to Push Oil Prices Higher, in Break From Past Policy

Crown Prince Mohammed is behind the move, which aims to raise revenue as his government seeks to overhaul the economy. 

 
Tesla's Numbers Are Even More Dramatic Than Its CEO

Recent drama surrounding Tesla has masked a more mundane reality: The carmaker's finances are deteriorating. 

 
Oil Hits Three-Year High as Market Awaits Iran Decision

Oil prices rose Friday, lifted by falling OPEC production and concerns that fresh sanctions on Iran could further stifle crude output. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises by 9

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by nine in the past week to 834 rigs, according to oil-field services firm Baker Hughes, a GE company. 

 
Statoil Outlines Targets for Next-Generation Projects

Statoil said its next-generation portfolio of oil-and-gas projects has a carbon dioxide intensity of three kilograms for each barrel of oil equivalent, 20% less than the current industry average. 

 
Tesla's Elon Musk Defends 'Bonehead' Remark, Says He Should Have Answered Questions

Elon Musk, Tesla's chief executive, was in damage-control mode after his dismissive remarks to financial analysts in a conference call late Wednesday sent shares tumbling. 

 
Denuclearization: Can Trump and Kim Find a Common Definition?

Ahead of President Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, both leaders say they are prepared to discuss denuclearization. However, they define the word differently, and experts say that could be an obstacle to a peace deal. 

 
What Does the Railroad Commission of Texas Regulate? Not Railroads

It's oil and gas, which makes the agency one of the most powerful in the state. Trains are someone else's problem.

Popular Business Leaders
 
