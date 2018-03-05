Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 11,916,303,085 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Tesla, Inc., a Chief Executive Officer &

Proxy firm Glass Lewis opposes Tesla's massive stock award to Musk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2018 | 11:07pm CET
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder Musk at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket in Cape Canaveral

(Reuters) - Influential proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis said Tesla Inc shareholders should vote against a proposal to grant Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk performance-based stock options worth about $2.62 billion.

If Musk earned the full grant, he would own 28.3 percent of the company, although Tesla's proxy statement showed that his ownership was expected to be lesser, Glass Lewis said in a report dated Feb. 28.

"The cost of the grant is staggering relative to executive compensation levels among public companies worldwide," Glass Lewis said. The grant would dilute other investors and prove too costly, it added.

The proxy firm values the award at about $3.7 billion, based on a different valuation model it used.

The award is seen as an effort by Tesla to reassure investors that Musk will continue to helm the electric car maker in the long term and that his interests will align with those of Tesla stockholders, Glass Lewis said.

Some analysts have questioned whether Musk's other interests, from space exploration to tunnel boring technology, are a distraction at what is seen as a critical time for Tesla.

Musk has touted 2018 as an important year in the Silicon Valley company's history, highlighting plans to ramp up production of its Model 3 sedan that has faced numerous production delays over the past year.

Tesla declined to comment on the Glass Lewis report.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
03/05 ELON MUSK : Proxy firm Glass Lewis opposes Tesla's massive stock award to Musk
02/08 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
02/07 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
02/06 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
02/01 ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk sells $10 million in flamethrowers in four days
01/23 ELON MUSK : Tesla sets massive stock awards for Musk based on boosting market value
2017 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
2017 ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Touts Tesla Pickup Plans, Though Light on Detail
2017 ELON MUSK : Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
2017 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
2017 ELON MUSK : Turkey's Erdogan, Tesla's Musk discuss cooperation with Turkish firms
2017 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
2017 ELON MUSK : Intercity rocket travel
2017 ELON MUSK : Northrop Grumman Move to Acquire Rocket Maker Reflects Military Space Race
2017 ELON MUSK : Musk now targets October to unveil Tesla semi truck
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/02 LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal teams up with Nippon Steel to bid for India's Essar Steel
02/27 RUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast's $31 billion Sky bid crashes Murdoch and Disney show
03/01 MARTIN SORRELL : Ad Industry's Digital Upheaval Rocks WPP; Shares Fall 14% -- 3rd Update
03/02 STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN : Blackstone Group CEO Schwarzman took home $786 million in 2017
03/03 WILBUR ROSS : Businesses try to coax Trump from tariffs brink, aides quarrel
03/03 GARY COHN : Gary Cohn's Future Unclear After Setback on Tariffs
02/27 DAVID KOCH : Global commodity trader Koch Supply & Trading cuts staff in restructuring

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Carlos Ghosn Stuart Gulliver David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Stephen Schwarzman Carlos Slim George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel David Thomson François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.