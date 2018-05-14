Tesla CEO Musk Says Company Is 'Flattening Management Structure' in Reorganization

By Tim Higgins

Tesla Inc. will undergo a restructuring to flatten its management structure, Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees Monday.

Mr. Musk made the announcement following news that his engineering chief, Doug Field, was taking a leave of absence, and that senior executive Matthew Schwall was departing the company for Alphabet Inc.'s driverless car division Waymo.

"To ensure that Tesla is well prepared for the future, we have been undertaking a thorough reorganization of our company," Mr. Musk said in the memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. "As part of the reorg, we are flattening the management structure to improve communication, combining functions where sensible and trimming activities that are not vital to the success of our mission."

He added that the company will continue to hire workers. In early May, Mr. Musk alluded to a reorganization when he discussed cutting down on the number of contract workers.

