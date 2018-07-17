Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 11,570,420,007 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Chairman & Chief Executive Office

Tesla shares fall after CEO Musk abuses British caver

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2018 | 06:28am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk arrives to speak at Boring Company community meeting in Bel Air, Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc fell over 3.5 percent on Monday after Chief Executive Elon Musk directed abuse on Twitter at one of the British cavers involved in the rescue of 12 Thai children last week.

A number of analysts and investors, requesting anonymity, told Reuters that Musk's comments were adding to their concerns that his public statements were distracting him from Tesla's main business of producing electric cars. The stock sell-off knocked almost $2 billion off the company's market value.

Tesla shares were at $307.20 in after-hours trading on Monday from Friday's close of $318.87.

James Anderson, a partner at Tesla's fourth-largest shareholder, asset manager Baillie Gifford, called the weekend's events "a regrettable instance" and said he had reiterated to the company the need for "peace and execution" of its core business.

The billionaire entrepreneur's spat with British caver Vernon Unsworth started last week, after rescue teams rejected Musk's offer of a mini-submarine created by his rocket company SpaceX to help rescue a 12-member soccer team and their coach trapped inside a flooded cave in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

"He can stick his submarine where it hurts," CNN quoted Unsworth as saying last week. "It just has absolutely no chance of working."

Musk shot back on Sunday on Twitter: "We will make one (video) of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it." The tweet was later deleted.

Tesla spokespeople and lawyers did not respond to emails and phone calls from Reuters requesting comment on Musk's comments on Twitter.

Musk gave no evidence for alleging Unsworth was a pedophile. Unsworth said he would consider taking legal action against Musk over the remarks, in comments filmed in Chiang Rai on Monday by Australia's 9News.

"It’s not finished. No justification. At the end of the day we were here to rescue 12 young boys. I don't really understand the guy. Obviously it's a bruised ego. I'll take advice when I get back to London," Unsworth told 9News.

Reuters could not immediately reach Unsworth for comment.

His wife, Voranan Rattawipakhun, told Reuters on Monday that her husband would return to Britain on July 19, where he will speak to lawyers.

A police officer in the Chiang Rai district where Unsworth has lived for seven years, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said that no charges or complaints had ever been filed against Unsworth.

In a Tweet, Musk had proposed "a tiny kid sized submarine" for the rescue. He showed a test of the submarine in a Los Angeles swimming pool on July 9.

Last week, Narongsak Osottanakorn, the leader of the rescue operation in Thailand, rejected Musk's mini-submarine as not suitable for the task. Musk responded on Twitter on July 10, calling Osottanakorn "not the subject matter expert."

Musk also regularly uses Twitter to criticize media reports on Tesla, which has struggled to meet its own production targets for its Model 3 sedan, which is seen as key to the company's profitability.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in BENGALURU, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre, Aukkarapon Niyomyat and Panarat Thepgumpanat in BANGKOK, and by Panu Wongcha-um in CHIANG RAI; Writing by Patrick Graham and John Chalmers; Editing by Bill Rigby and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
07/18ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17ELON MUSK : Tesla shares fall after CEO Musk abuses British caver
RE
07/03ELON MUSK : Tesla's all-nighter to hit production goal fails to convince Wall Street
RE
06/20ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says Germany a front runner for Europe Gigafactory
RE
06/19ELON MUSK : CEO Musk emails staff alleging employee 'sabotage'
RE
06/14ELON MUSK : Musk's Boring Company wins bid to build high-speed system in Chicago
RE
06/13ELON MUSK : Elon Musk buys 72,500 of Tesla shares
RE
06/08ELON MUSK : Shareholder lawsuit attacks Musk's pay, seeks to overhaul Tesla board
RE
06/06ELON MUSK : Tesla 'quite likely' to meet Model 3 goal; Musk remains chairman
RE
06/04ELON MUSK : Big Tesla investors look like firewall for Elon Musk
RE
05/24ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/19ELON MUSK : ISS sides against two Tesla directors, backs split of Musk's roles
RE
05/18ELON MUSK : Elon Musk brings high-tech charm offensive to Los Angeles tunnel plan
RE
05/15ELON MUSK : Musk says 'thorough reorganization' underway at Tesla
RE
05/14ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk Says Company Is 'Flattening Management Structure' in Reorganization
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/17ELON MUSK : Tesla shares fall after CEO Musk abuses British caver
RE
07/20DANIEL LOEB : Japan firms tap banks for advice as activists circle
RE
07/18JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley boss Gorman hits out at Fed stress tests
RE
07/19MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan is 'stupid' to disallow ride-sharing
RE
07/19JOHN BROWN : General Electric's power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia
RE
07/16WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett donates $3.4 billion to Gates' and family charities
RE
07/16ULRICH LEHNER : Thyssenkrupp in leadership turmoil as chairman quits
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Brian Krzanich Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Gavin Patterson Georges Plassat Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.