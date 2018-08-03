Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 11,570,420,007 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Chairman & Chief Executive Office

Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 12:40am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen at the entrance to Tesla Motors' new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City

(Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc jumped more than 12 percent on Thursday, after the company convinced investors that it was able to yield positive cash flow and turn a profit, and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk apologised for past incendiary remarks.

The stock added about $6.27 billion (£4.81 billion) in market capitalisation and gave the company a valuation of $57.35 billion, vaulting it past General Motors Co to make it the most valuable U.S. automaker.

Musk in a conference call on Wednesday, addressing the company's largest quarterly loss to date, said the electric car maker would not need to raise more cash and that capital expenses would be slightly below $2.5 billion in 2018, lower than most analysts' estimates.

But it was his remorse for prior remarks to analysts that highlighted the call. Previously, he insulted some analysts - turning off investors and shareholders, and knocking $2 billion off the company's market cap.

"I would like to apologise for being impolite on the prior call. Honestly, I think there is really no excuse for bad manners. I was kind of violating my own rule in that regard," he said.

In the previous quarter, Musk called questions posed by two analysts "boring" and "boneheaded", and refused to answer them.

This quarter, not only was Musk's tone non-confrontational, but he apologised to both analysts.

"Musk displayed a noticeably more muted tone, opening the Q&A with an apology for his behaviour last quarter, and answering questions with few fireworks," said Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi, who was one of the analysts targeted by Musk.

Shares of the company were up 12.2 percent to $337.68.

Tesla ended the second quarter with $2.78 billion in cash after spending $610 million in capital expenses.

Barclays analysts suggested Tesla tapped into the credit line for $458 million, which boosted its end-of-quarter cash reserves.

On Wednesday, Musk reiterated a target of producing 6,000 Model 3 sedans per week by late August. After Tesla produced 5,000 per week in July following several delays in reaching that target, analysts were concerned whether it could maintain the production rate.

"After three quarters where investors have been in the dark with respect to estimating Model 3 volumes and margins, Q2 felt like there might finally be some light at the end of the tunnel," Evercore analysts wrote. "Come Q3, we may even be able to see the end of the tunnel, or Elon's 'Production Hell'."

Tesla had a record loss of $718 million in the second quarter, but investors and analysts focused on the positives, and more importantly on Musk's behaviour on the conference call.

At least three brokerages raised their price targets and one upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "perform".

The eccentric billionaire has been a lightning rod for controversies. Most recently he ran into trouble for abusing a British caver who helped rescue 12 boys from a flooded Thailand cave.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Jasmine I S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

By Jasmine I S and Vibhuti Sharma
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA 16.19% 349.54 Delayed Quote.12.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
12:40aELON MUSK : Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
RE
08/02ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
08/01ELON MUSK : Greenlight's bet against Tesla crashes fund's second-quarter returns
RE
07/18ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17ELON MUSK : Tesla shares fall after CEO Musk abuses British caver
RE
07/03ELON MUSK : Tesla's all-nighter to hit production goal fails to convince Wall Street
RE
06/20ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says Germany a front runner for Europe Gigafactory
RE
06/19ELON MUSK : CEO Musk emails staff alleging employee 'sabotage'
RE
06/14ELON MUSK : Musk's Boring Company wins bid to build high-speed system in Chicago
RE
06/13ELON MUSK : Elon Musk buys 72,500 of Tesla shares
RE
06/08ELON MUSK : Shareholder lawsuit attacks Musk's pay, seeks to overhaul Tesla board
RE
06/06ELON MUSK : Tesla 'quite likely' to meet Model 3 goal; Musk remains chairman
RE
06/04ELON MUSK : Big Tesla investors look like firewall for Elon Musk
RE
05/24ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/19ELON MUSK : ISS sides against two Tesla directors, backs split of Musk's roles
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/01ELON MUSK : Greenlight's bet against Tesla crashes fund's second-quarter returns
RE
12:40aELON MUSK : Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
RE
07/30SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Ferrari bets on tobacco veteran in post-Marchionne era
RE
07/29JACK MA : Jack Ma's Giant Financial Startup Is Shaking the Chinese Banking System
DJ
07/28LESLIE MOONVES : CBS probes misconduct allegations against CEO Moonves amid legal battle
RE
08/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
RE
08/02CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Gavin Patterson Georges Plassat Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.