Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 11,570,420,007 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Mr. Elon R. Musk is a Chief Executive Officer at The Boring Co., a Chairman & Chief Executive Office

Tesla will tap local debt to fund $2 billion Shanghai Gigafactory: Musk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 01:24am CEST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Wednesday that it would raise capital from Asian debt markets to fund the construction of its third "Gigafactory," which will be located in Shanghai and cost an approximate $2 billion.

In the electric vehicle maker's second-quarter earnings statement, published after the market close, Chief Executive Elon Musk said that he expected much of the car assembly plant to be "funded through local debt."

On the conference call following the earnings release he said: "For China I think our default plan will be to use essentially a loan from local banks in China and fund the (Gigafactory) in Shanghai with local debt."

The carmaker said in July that it had agreed with the Chinese government to manufacture vehicles in Shanghai, the first of its so-called Gigafactories to be built outside of the United States.

The capital expenditure cost of Gigafactory 3 is estimated to be $2 billion, Musk said on the conference call.

Tesla will need to raise debt because manufacturing challenges have left the company with a shortage of cash. Analysts said they believed Musk is turning to Asian markets because it is unlikely he would have been able to secure the sort of favorable terms from U.S. bond investors he did for his $1.8 billion junk bond, issued in 2017 with a 5.3 percent coupon.

"Given the Chinese new energy vehicle laws in place, I would expect the terms of the debt to promote an electric vehicle factory and battery factory to be more accommodating than the U.S. markets right now," said Jeffrey Osborne, managing director, sustainable energy and industrial technology at Cowen Inc.

Tesla has been burning cash as manufacturing problems have been thwarting its ability to meet production targets for its Model 3 sedan. The company on Wednesday said it would build up to 55,000 Model 3s in the current quarter at a positive gross margin, buoying hopes that it may meet its goal of profitability and positive cash flow in 2018.

Tesla ended the second quarter with $2.78 billion in cash after spending $610 million in capital expenses, while its negative free cash flow narrowed.

Vehicles produced at Gigafactory 3 would enable Tesla to meet Chinese demand, said Musk in a letter to investors on Wednesday. The first cars are expected to roll off the production line in about three years, with construction beginning in the "next few quarters."

Initial investment will not start in any significant way until 2019, he added.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid and Alexandria Sage, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Kate Duguid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
01:24aELON MUSK : Musk
RE
08/01ELON MUSK : Greenlight's bet against Tesla crashes fund's second-quarter returns
RE
07/18ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17ELON MUSK : Tesla shares fall after CEO Musk abuses British caver
RE
07/03ELON MUSK : Tesla's all-nighter to hit production goal fails to convince Wall Street
RE
06/20ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says Germany a front runner for Europe Gigafactory
RE
06/19ELON MUSK : CEO Musk emails staff alleging employee 'sabotage'
RE
06/14ELON MUSK : Musk's Boring Company wins bid to build high-speed system in Chicago
RE
06/13ELON MUSK : Elon Musk buys 72,500 of Tesla shares
RE
06/08ELON MUSK : Shareholder lawsuit attacks Musk's pay, seeks to overhaul Tesla board
RE
06/06ELON MUSK : Tesla 'quite likely' to meet Model 3 goal; Musk remains chairman
RE
06/04ELON MUSK : Big Tesla investors look like firewall for Elon Musk
RE
05/24ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/19ELON MUSK : ISS sides against two Tesla directors, backs split of Musk's roles
RE
05/18ELON MUSK : Elon Musk brings high-tech charm offensive to Los Angeles tunnel plan
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/27SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
RE
08/01ELON MUSK : Greenlight's bet against Tesla crashes fund's second-quarter returns
RE
07/30SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Ferrari bets on tobacco veteran in post-Marchionne era
RE
07/29JACK MA : Jack Ma's Giant Financial Startup Is Shaking the Chinese Banking System
DJ
07/28LESLIE MOONVES : CBS probes misconduct allegations against CEO Moonves amid legal battle
RE
07/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Shares Tumble at Open -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Gavin Patterson Georges Plassat Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.