François Pérol

Age : 55
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Mr. François Pérol is a Co-Chairman at CE Holding Promotion SAS, a Chairman at Crédit Foncier de Fra

Rothschild poaches top French banker Perol from BPCE

04/27/2018 | 07:59am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Francois Perol in Paris February 19, 2015.

PARIS (Reuters) - Rothschild said on Friday that it had hired leading French banker Francois Perol, luring him away from his previous position at the head of BPCE, the country's second-biggest bank.

BPCE had earlier said on Thursday that Perol, who had worked as a top adviser to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, would be leaving.

BPCE had earlier said on Thursday that Perol, who had worked as a top adviser to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, would be leaving.

The hiring of Perol marks the first major coup for Alexandre de Rothschild, who was named earlier this month as the new head of the historic banking firm, whose alumni include current French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We are delighted that François Pérol is joining Rothschild & Co. His proven track record at the head of a large banking group and his vast banking experience will benefit the group significantly," Alexandre de Rothschild said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
NATIXIS -0.21% 6.706 Real-time Quote.0.94%
Latest news about François Pérol
 
