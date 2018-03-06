Stefan Jentzsch Resigns As Member Of Adidas AG Supervisory Board; Frank Appel Proposed As Successor

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
4-Traders Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Market Screener Home
Fundamental Analyse
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistances
Close to supports
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Market Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
4-Traders Homepage
>
News
>
Business Leaders
>
All news
Business Leaders
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Professionals
Calendar
Sectors
Home
All news
Most read news
Business Leaders Biography
Frank Appel
Age :
57
Country of residence :
Unknown
Linked companies :
Deutsche Post AG
Biography :
Dr. Frank Appel is a CEO & Head-Global Business Services at Deutsche Post AG and a Member-Business M
» Read more
Stefan Jentzsch Resigns As Member Of Adidas AG Supervisory Board; Frank Appel Proposed As Successor
0
03/06/2018 | 12:35pm CET
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
@DJMTF
0
Latest news about Frank Appel
12:35p
FRANK APPEL
: Stefan Jentzsch Resigns As Member Of Adidas AG Supervisory Board; Frank Appel Proposed As Successor
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
03/02
LAKSHMI MITTAL
: ArcelorMittal teams up with Nippon Steel to bid for India's Essar Steel
02/27
RUPERT MURDOCH
: Comcast's $31 billion Sky bid crashes Murdoch and Disney show
03/05
ELON MUSK
: Proxy firm Glass Lewis opposes Tesla's massive stock award to Musk
03/01
MARTIN SORRELL
: Ad Industry's Digital Upheaval Rocks WPP; Shares Fall 14% -- 3rd Update
03/02
STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN
: Blackstone Group CEO Schwarzman took home $786 million in 2017
03/03
WILBUR ROSS
: Businesses try to coax Trump from tariffs brink, aides quarrel
03/03
GARY COHN
: Gary Cohn's Future Unclear After Setback on Tariffs
More news
Popular Business Leaders
William Ackman
Frank Appel
Bernard Arnault
Jeff Bezos
Kurt Bock
Warren Buffett
Jean-pierre Clamadieu
Gary Cohn
Tim Cook
Richard Cousins
Elmar Degenhart
Michael Dell
Jamie Dimon
Carlos Ghosn
Stuart Gulliver
David Henry
Heinrich Hiesinger
Carl Icahn
Ingvar Kamprad
Dara Khosrowshahi
Isabelle Kocher
Jack Ma
Gérard Mestrallet
Lakshmi Mittal
Rupert Murdoch
Elon Musk
Xavier Niel
Michael O'leary
Nelson Peltz
Robert Peugeot
Sumner Redstone
Alexandre Ricard
Stéphane Richard
Wilbur Ross
Eric Schmidt
Charles Schwab
George Soros
Martin Sorrell
Rupert Stadler
Bernard Tapie
Peter Terium
Peter Thiel
Patrick Thomas
François Villeroy De Galhau
John Williamson
Thomas Wilson
Elaine Wynn
Dieter Zetsche
Mark Zuckerberg
A-Z Business Leaders
4-traders.com :
Markets
News
Analysis
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Screeners
Watchlists
Top / Flop
Tools
Our Services
About :
Surperformance SAS
Contact us
Advertise
Legal informations
About us
Stay Connected :
Facebook
Twitter
Partners :
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Best tweets
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Slave