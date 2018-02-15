Log in
Gary Cohn

Age : 55
Public asset : 233,749,688 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. Gary D. Cohn is President & Chief Operating Officer at Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP, Managi

Cohn Downplays Concerns Over Rising Inflation, Bond Yields

0
02/15/2018 | 06:53pm CET
By Nick Timiraos and Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- Gary Cohn, the top economic adviser to President Donald Trump, dismissed worries on Thursday that recent tax cuts and other stimulus would provide an excessive growth boost that causes inflation and eventually derails the economic expansion.

"We're not worried about overheating in the economy. I know it's what people are talking about," said Mr. Cohn, director of the White House National Economic Council, at a tax conference in Washington.

Stock and bond markets sold off earlier this month after reports of rising wages and other price pressures fed investor worries that rising inflation would force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively than previously anticipated.

The market gyrations differ from those of 2015 and 2016, when investors feared China and other emerging markets might slide into deflation, with wages and prices chasing each other down. Economic policy makers around the globe, including at the Fed, have struggled in recent years to generate more inflation.

Investors have been on alert for signs the dynamic could change now that the unemployment rate has fallen to a 17-year low. Prices rose more than expected last month, according to two reports released by the Labor Department on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday's report on the consumer price index pushed bond yields to their highest level in four years.

Mr. Cohn downplayed any concerns reflected by markets on Thursday. "We know how to deal with inflation. We don't know how to deal with deflation in this country," he said.

Some economists have voiced concern over higher deficits generated by Mr. Trump's policies, including a $1.5 trillion tax cut signed in December and a $300 billion spending deal last week, because they have arrived at an unusual stage during the business cycle.

Deficits normally swell during downturns, when tax receipts fall and spending rises, and they shrink when the economy grows. The past two years are unusual because deficits have edged higher even as the expansion advanced.

The budget deficit fell to 2.4% of gross domestic product in 2015 before rising to 3.4% last year. Economists at J.P. Morgan expect the tax cuts and spending deal will boost the deficit to 5.4% of GDP next year, or $1.2 trillion.

Mr. Cohn said the White House pays close attention to deficits but said higher spending was necessary to secure new defense investments. The administration had to agree to non-defense spending increases to secure votes for the extra Pentagon funding, he said.

"Ultimately deficits do matter," he said. "We don't really have a choice here. We need to make a large investment in modernizing our military."

Write to Nick Timiraos at [email protected] and Richard Rubin at [email protected]

