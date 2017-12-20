Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Gary Cohn

Age : 55
Public asset : 227,216,882 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. Gary D. Cohn is President & Chief Operating Officer at Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP, Managi

GOP Tax Plan: Gary Cohn's Regrets? Falling Short on Carried Interest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2017 | 03:40pm CET

Asked Wednesday morning if he could make any change to the GOP tax bill, Gary Cohn, President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, said he wished they could have cut tax investment gains known as carried interest.

"We probably tried 25 times," Mr. Cohn said at an event sponsored by media company Axios. Why didn't they succeed on eliminating a popular tax provision for hedge funds and private equity firms? "We hit opposition in that big white building with a dome every time," Mr. Cohn said, pointing to the strong lobbying game by the financial industry with Republicans in the House and Senate.

Mr. Cohn said Mr. Trump asked him as recently as Monday about the provision. "He said, 'How did this keep surviving?' He wanted to know if I was doing my job."

-- Nick Timiraos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Gary Cohn
 
12/20DJGARY COHN : Gary Cohn's Regrets? Falling Short on Carried Interest
11/14DJGARY COHN : 'We've Got to Get Taxes Done This Year'
10/18 GARY COHN : Factbox - Who will Trump pick to lead the Federal Reserve?
10/17DJGARY COHN : Who Will Lead the Fed? A Look at Trump's Five Finalists
09/28 GARY COHN : White House's Cohn says now sees more than 3 percent growth to pay for tax plan
09/07 GARY COHN : Trump sours on Cohn for Fed chair, looks at several candidates - sources
09/06 GARY COHN : Goldman CEO says former No. 2 Cohn would do a 'great job' as Fed chair
08/31 GARY COHN : Trump touts tax reform, overlooks White House aide Cohn
08/18DJGARY COHN : Stocks End Lower; Dow, S&P 500 Book 2nd Weekly Loss In A Row And Nasdaq Logs 4th
08/04 GARY COHN : Dollar index surges on U.S. jobs data, Cohn comments
07/25DJGARY COHN : Trump Says Cohn and Yellen Are Contenders to Lead the Fed -- Update
07/12 GARY COHN : Politico
06/28 GARY COHN : Cohn
06/02DJGARY COHN : White House Budget Director Says U.S. Won't Default on Debt Payments--2nd Update
05/22DJGARY COHN : Top Global Markets News of the Day
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12/20 XAVIER NIEL : French telecoms tycoon Niel to take over Ireland's eir in $770 million deal
12/22DJRUPERT MURDOCH : A Split-Up Fox Brings Challenges -- WSJ
12/22 ERIC SCHMIDT : Alphabet's Eric Schmidt to step down as executive chairman
12/19DJWARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
12/18 WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire stock hits $300,000
12/21DJKURT BOCK : BASF Appoints Martin Brudermueller to Succeed Kurt Bock as CEO
12/18DJNELSON PELTZ : Top Company News of the Day

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Kurt Bock Richard Branson John Bryant Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Gary Cohn Tim Cook Jean Coutu Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Patrick Drahi John Edwards Douglas Flint Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Franck Riboud Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Ulrich Spiesshofer Randall Stephenson Joseph Swedish Peter Terium François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.