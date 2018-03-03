Gary Cohn's Future Unclear After Setback on Tariffs

By Peter Nicholas and Michael C. Bender

On Wednesday night, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn privately told colleagues that if President Donald Trump signed an order the next day slapping foreign countries with broad tariffs, he might have to quit.

But after an intense battle within the White House, Mr. Trump went ahead with his tariffs, announcing them in a meeting with steel and aluminum industry executives on Thursday morning. While Mr. Trump didn't formally impose new tariffs then and there, he said he would do it the following week, rejecting concerns that tariffs will lead to higher prices and lower economic growth.

"Gary Cohn fought the good fight," said onetime Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore, who described the proposed tariffs as a disaster. "I still hold out hope that this can get fixed," he said.

Mr. Cohn didn't respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Cohn remains in his post, and he has some time to shape the new policy. But colleagues and friends who have spoken to him believe he could resign at any moment. Mr. Cohn and other aides felt blindsided when word spread Wednesday that the tariffs were imminent, White House aides said.

"It was half-cocked freelancing by people on economic issues," one White House aide said, adding that senior officials "were caught flat-footed."

Mr. Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs executive, is a top official in a so-called globalist wing of the White House that was outflanked on the tariffs by an ascendant protectionist faction led by other economic advisers, Peter Navarro and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Mr. Navarro, appearing on Fox News on Friday, said that Mr. Trump is making good on trade policies dating back to the campaign.

"There should be no surprise today that the president wants to impose modest tariffs on steel and aluminum to protect these industries," Mr. Navarro said.

Mr. Cohn isn't opposed to certain targeted tariffs, but he worries about broad duties that could ignite trade wars and ultimately harm U.S. consumers, one person familiar with his thinking said.

For now, he plans to continue advising Mr. Trump on the issue, this person said. Mr. Cohn and other administration officials have asked a group of outside economists to come to the White House and make the case to Mr. Trump about the benefits of free trade and open markets, people familiar with the matter said.

On Friday, Mr. Trump made his current viewpoint clear. Far from fearing international reprisals over a new round of tariffs, Mr. Trump appeared eager for the fight. "Trade wars are good," the president wrote on Twitter.

The defeat on tariffs amounted to the latest setback for Mr. Cohn, who in a turbulent West Wing has endured more ups and downs than most.

Early on, the president enjoyed introducing Mr. Cohn as a former Goldman executive, frequently estimating that the investment banker gave up hundreds of millions of dollars to join the West Wing. In a Wall Street Journal interview in July, Mr. Trump mused about putting Mr. Cohn in charge of the central banking system as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

But that nomination never happened. Mr. Cohn criticized Mr. Trump's response to the racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Va., and found himself isolated. In September, Mr. Trump told friends that he was no longer considering Mr. Cohn for the Fed post, which ultimately went to Jerome Powell.

But Mr. Cohn, who grew up in Cleveland and started his career at U.S. Steel, worked his way back in. He helped shepherd the president's tax cut package through Congress, delivering the president his signature legislative accomplishment.

Mr. Cohn performed so favorably that the president discussed with friends as recently as last month about whether to install him as chief of staff, despite Mr. Cohn's standing as a registered Democrat.

Amid all the seesawing, Mr. Cohn was among a handful of White House officials locked in a passionate battle over trade policy.

One of Mr. Cohn's frequent foils has been Mr. Navarro, the director of the president's national trade council. While Mr. Navarro is known for his hawkish views on trade, Mr. Cohn views himself as a free trader, and has been fighting for months inside the White House to narrow the scope of the tariffs.

The debate has become so heated in recent weeks that Mr. Cohn, in front of other senior administration officials, accused Mr. Navarro of lying to the president about the potential consequences of trade actions he was seeking, according to two people familiar with the exchange.

"Gary told us that he was fighting a rear-guard action on this, a couple of weeks ago when we saw him at the White House," said Mr. Moore, who is a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation.

The president's decision to announce new tariffs was seen as a major defeat for Mr. Cohn and there was immediate speculation inside the White House about whether Mr. Cohn would step down.

That question isn't a new one. Mr. Cohn's aides in recent months had expected him to stay in his role for the duration of the trade battle, though most believed he would be successful in holding off new tariffs. Even after Mr. Trump's announcement on Thursday, some close to Mr. Cohn expected him to stay for some weeks to influence the terms of the new tariffs.

Others close to Mr. Cohn expressed the same caution about his departure. These people pointed out that the broader battle continues over trade. Mr. Trump didn't release any details about his tariffs this week, and Mr. Cohn can now work to narrow the scope.

One person who has spoken to Mr. Cohn said it was a coin flip whether the National Economic Council director leaves the White House.

"If he can help care out robust exemptions to the tariffs and fight the good fight on some other upcoming trade issues, he may well stay," said one person close to Mr. Cohn. "If not, I suspect he leaves very soon."

Rebecca Ballhaus contributed to this article.

