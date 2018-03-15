Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Gary Cohn

Age : 55
Public asset : 245,796,844 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. Gary D. Cohn is President & Chief Operating Officer at Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP, Managi

Trump picks TV commentator Kudlow to succeed Cohn as economic adviser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 12:05am CET
Economic analyst Lawrence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. television commentator and conservative economic analyst Larry Kudlow will replace Gary Cohn as President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, the White House and Kudlow said on Wednesday, adding another loyalist to Trump's inner circle.

Kudlow, a Republican who served as an economic adviser to former President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and also worked on Wall Street, is an ardent advocate of "supply side" economic policies that focus on cutting taxes and reducing regulations.

Kudlow, 70, told Reuters that Trump offered him the job on Tuesday evening and he accepted. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders confirmed that Trump had offered him the position. A formal announcement could come as early as Thursday.

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance, said investors on Wall Street generally viewed the pick positively because of Kudlow's Washington experience and his policy views.

"He's generally regarded to be more of a free trade advocate than (White House adviser Peter) Navarro or the others," Zaccarelli said.

"Larry Kudlow is very much a free trader," said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco. "This shows that (Trump) wants to hear the other side of the argument as well."

Kudlow, a CNBC contributor, has acknowledged ups and downs in his life, having been addicted to drugs and alcohol before getting sober more than 20 years ago.

The NEC director can have wide influence over the president on a variety of issues from steering economic policy to offering guidance on whom to choose for open positions at the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Cohn, a Democrat who was seen as a moderating influence on the president's nationalist economic instincts, announced his resignation last week after a disagreement over Trump's decision to impose steep tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.

'CHINA HAS EARNED TOUGH RESPONSE'

Kudlow, an informal adviser to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, had also criticized the president's decision, saying tariffs would harm steel-consuming producers. Earlier this month, he was one of three authors of an article that argued such tariffs were akin to sanctions on the United States itself.

During an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, he said he was relieved that some countries would get exemptions from the tariffs, did not think they would hurt the broader U.S. economy, and believed China deserved to face tough action over trade.

"China has not played by the rules for a long time. ... I must say, as somebody who doesn't like tariffs, I think China has earned a tough response," he said, adding he hoped a coalition of countries could act against China on trade.

Kudlow also said a strong and stable dollar was important for U.S. economic health and that he had no reason to believe Trump disagreed. He echoed his future boss' views that the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico needed fixing and said the European Union had "very bad protectionist policies."

His appointment comes as Trump increasingly seeks to surround himself with like-minded advisers.

Cohn's exit and the dismissal of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have cleared the way for Trump to elevate advisers who are more inclined to implement his campaign promises ahead of congressional elections this year.

The president, who has described Kudlow as a longtime friend, hinted on Tuesday morning that he was likely to give him the job. He said Kudlow had "come around" to view tariffs as a useful tool for renegotiating trade deals.

Kudlow's television credentials may help him with one part of the NEC job - trying to win over the public on the president's economic policies, including the White House's view of the recently enacted tax overhaul as a major economic success.

(Additional reporting by Timothy Ahmann in Washington and Sinead Carew and April Joyner in New York; Editing by Paul Simao and Peter Cooney)

By Jeff Mason and Makini Brice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Gary Cohn
 
12:05aGARY COHN : Trump picks TV commentator Kudlow to succeed Cohn as economic adviser
RE
03/09GARY COHN : Wall Street laments Cohn leaving White House but no one eager to take his place
RE
03/08GARY COHN : Cohn's Exit Leaves Big Economic Policy Shoes to Fill
DJ
03/07GARY COHN : Gary Cohn Resigns as White House Economic Adviser After Losing Tariffs Fight -- Update
DJ
03/03GARY COHN : Gary Cohn's Future Unclear After Setback on Tariffs
DJ
02/15GARY COHN : Cohn Downplays Concerns Over Rising Inflation, Bond Yields
DJ
2017GARY COHN : Gary Cohn's Regrets? Falling Short on Carried Interest
DJ
2017GARY COHN : 'We've Got to Get Taxes Done This Year'
DJ
2017GARY COHN : Factbox - Who will Trump pick to lead the Federal Reserve?
RE
2017GARY COHN : Who Will Lead the Fed? A Look at Trump's Five Finalists
DJ
2017GARY COHN : White House's Cohn says now sees more than 3 percent growth to pay for tax plan
RE
2017GARY COHN : Trump sours on Cohn for Fed chair, looks at several candidates - sources
RE
2017GARY COHN : Goldman CEO says former No. 2 Cohn would do a 'great job' as Fed chair
RE
2017GARY COHN : Trump touts tax reform, overlooks White House aide Cohn
RE
2017GARY COHN : Stocks End Lower; Dow, S&P 500 Book 2nd Weekly Loss In A Row And Nasdaq Logs 4th
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/09ELON MUSK : Iss
RE
03/09WOLFGANG PORSCHE : Porsche hands the wheel to 4th generation members of family clan
RE
03/09RUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast and Murdoch's Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval
RE
03/09WARREN BUFFETT : Bill Set to Boost Warren Buffett's Mobile-Home Business
DJ
03/09STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts to pay $2.6 billion to settle lawsuit with Japan's Universal
RE
03/13ELON MUSK : Shanghai government says Tesla talks on track despite Musk outburst
RE
03/08ARCHIE NORMAN : M&S boss Rowe, new chairman Norman see eye to eye on strategy
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.