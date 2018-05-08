Log in
George Weston

Age : 53
Public asset : 125,076,331 USD
Linked companies : Associated British Foods plc
Biography : Mr. George G. Weston is a Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Associated British Foods P

George Weston 1Q Profit Increases 67%

05/08/2018 | 01:08pm CEST

By Maryam Cockar

George Weston Ltd. (WN.T) on Tuesday reported a 67% rise in first-quarter profit, but said that sales declined.

The Canadian food processing and distribution company made a profit of 180 million Canadian dollars ($138.7 million), or C$1.40 a share, compared with C$108 million, or 84 Canadian cents, for the same period a year earlier.

Excluding items, George Weston reported an adjusted profit of C$1.38 a share for the quarter compared with C$1.43 last year and missing analysts forecasts of C$1.44 .

Sales slipped 0.5% to C$10.74 billion from C$10.80 billion, this was slightly behind analysts forecasts of C$10.75 billion according to FactSet.

The quarterly dividend was raised to 49 Canadian cents a share from 45.5 Canadian cents.

George Weston said it expects 2018 sales and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the Weston Foods business to be essentially flat compared with 2017.

Write to Maryam Cockar at [email protected]

