What's Next for Broadcom and the Chip Industry's Biggest Deal Maker?

By Ted Greenwald

What happens to the chip industry's ultimate deal maker now that his ultimate deal is dead?

Years of consolidation have left Broadcom Ltd. Chief Executive Hock Tan surveying a semiconductor landscape with few targets that rival the heft of the one he just failed to buy, Qualcomm Inc. That effort, which President Donald Trump blocked Monday, would have been the biggest tech deal ever and more than doubled Broadcom's revenue.

Fewer companies still fit Mr. Tan's exacting specifications: those with market-leading products with limited competition, opportunities to cut costs, and with appeal to Broadcom's two big customer groups, handset makers and data-center operators.

"There are only so many elephants out there," said Chris Caso, an analyst with Raymond James. "Now one is gone."

On Wednesday, after formally withdrawing its Qualcomm bid, Broadcom said it would proceed with plans to change its domicile to the U.S. from Singapore. The move could help it with future acquisitions by avoiding the sort of national-security concerns that derailed its effort to acquire Qualcomm.

Broadcom declined to comment on its strategy. Mr. Tan is expected to discuss it later Thursday, when the company reports quarterly results.

Amit Daryanani, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, recently combed the Standard & Poor's 500-stock index for companies with valuations between $10 billion and $120 billion, as well as financial features such as margins and expenses that might appeal to Mr. Tan.

Of roughly 18 chip companies that made the initial cut, he wrote, four looked like a potential fit -- and each had aspects that might not appeal to Mr. Tan.

Xilinx Inc., with a market value of just under $20 billion, is one possible target, according to analysts including Mr. Daryanani.

The Silicon Valley company, which makes programmable chips that can be used for purposes including artificial intelligence, is a market leader with characteristics Mr. Tan seeks. It sells its products for far more than they cost to make -- a 70% gross margin, according to Mr. Daryanani -- yet expenses exceed the level Broadcom typically thinks is reasonable, seen in the company's 29% pretax profit margin. That gap leaves Mr. Tan room to wring out further profits.

Xilinx didn't respond to a request for comment.

Some analysts said that another Silicon Valley firm, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., valued at $13.5 billion, offers similar opportunities. It makes inexpensive, general-purpose chips for markets including smartphones. Its products would extend Broadcom's reach in the high-margin world of analog chips, which differ in fundamental ways from digital chips.

However, Maxim's customers are in automotive, industrial and other areas outside Broadcom's base, so they don't fit neatly into Mr. Tan's strategy, according to Srini Pajjuri of Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc.

A Maxim spokeswoman declined to comment.

Adding those potential targets would increase Broadcom's adjusted per-share earnings by only a few percentage points, compared with the 20% pop Qualcomm would have contributed, said Mr. Pajjuri said. Moreover, he said, they wouldn't come cheaply based on current stock prices.

Xilinx trades at 27 and Maxim at 23 times their forward per-share earnings, according to Factset. Qualcomm traded at around 14.5 times earnings in November, when Mr. Tan made his initial bid.

Nobody, however, expects Mr. Tan to stop looking. The $117 billion bid for Qualcomm, which played out over four months before it ultimately failed, followed a string of successful deals over the past decade that built Broadcom into a giant with a market value of $107 billion.

"Acquisitions are part of Broadcom's DNA, and Hock Tan will always be hunting for businesses that fit his criteria," Mr. Caso said.

But Broadcom's revenue, profit and cash-flow growth have been so healthy lately, Mr. Tan "doesn't need to be in a hurry," he said. In Broadcom's fiscal year that ended in October, revenue was up 33%, profit by 39% and free cash flow by 58%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

With cash flow growing faster than its semiconductor peers. Broadcom could raise its dividend or increase per-share earnings by buying back shares -- moves that could keep shareholders happy until Mr. Tan finds his next target.

Broadcom suggested as much less than a year before launching its Qualcomm bid. While the company would be on the lookout for "opportunistic acquisitions," finance chief Thomas Krause said in the December 2016 earnings call, "we have reached the point where it makes most sense to return a more meaningful portion of our cash flow to shareholders."

Those remarks signal M&A won't be a immediate priority for Broadcom, Mr. Pajjuri said. "They're already returning cash in the form of a dividend, " he said. "My view is that they'll probably shift their focus to greater cash returns through buybacks."

Some investors like that idea -- with or without further M&A.

"If they do what they said they would and return cash, that would make this an attractive investment," said Anupam Bose, a partner at Clough Capital Partners LP.

