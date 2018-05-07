Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Hugh Grant

Age : 60
Public asset : 32,079,526 USD
Biography : Mr. Hugh M. Grant is an Independent Director at PPG Industries, Inc., a Chairman & Chief Executive O

Monsanto CEO Grant to make way for Bayer's Condon post-takeover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/07/2018 | 04:34pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Hugh Grant, Chairman and CEO of Monsanto, participates in a panel discussion at the 2015 Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Monsanto Co's Chief Executive Officer Hugh Grant will step down when Bayer AG completes the takeover of the U.S. seeds company, making way for Bayer executive Liam Condon to lead the combined crop sciences business.

Grant became CEO in 2003 and will leave following the close of the deal, along with other senior executives including Chief Financial Officer Pierre Courduroux and Chief Technology Officer Robert Fraley, Monsanto said on Monday.

German conglomerate Bayer is preparing to close its $62.5 billion (46.1 billion pounds) takeover of Monsanto this quarter, giving it control of more than 25 percent of the world's seed and pesticides market.

Condon, the head of its Crop Science division, will stay in that role after the Monsanto deal is wrapped up, Bayer said.

Monsanto's Chief Operating Officer Brett Begemann will assume the same role at Bayer's enlarged Crop Science division, and will be based in St. Louis.

Bayer has been divesting assets to win over antitrust regulators for its proposed takeover.

Grant said he has "made the decision to pursue new opportunities following the closing" of the deal but did not give any further details.

(Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar/Shailesh Kuber/Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MONSANTO 0.12% 124.96 Delayed Quote.6.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Hugh Grant
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Apple hits record high after Buffett's Berkshire increases stake
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
DJ
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG to open sale talks with Germany's Knauf
RE
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett on Precision Castparts -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/04ELON MUSK : Investor who mesmerized Musk on conference call opened 'Pandora's box'
RE
03:16aWARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:34pHUGH GRANT : Monsanto CEO Grant to make way for Bayer's Condon post-takeover
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Robin Li Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Tidjane Thiam Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.