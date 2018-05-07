Rosneft CEO Sechin says welcomes Qatar as direct shareholder

"The consortium presented by Qatar and Glencore was already a shareholder and now they have decided upon direct ownership (by Qatar)... We welcome this direct ownership," Sechin said. He declined to say how much Qatar would pay under the deal.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is taking a stake in Rosneft of nearly 19 percent, after a deal to sell a 14.16 percent stake to China's CEFC fell through. Swiss trading giant Glencore will hold some 0.57 percent.

