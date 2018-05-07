Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Igor Sechin

Age : 58
Public asset : 73,640,115 USD
Linked companies : NK Rosneft' PAO - Inter RAO YEES PAO
Biography : Dr. Igor I. Sechin is a Chairman at St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange ZAO, a Chairman

Rosneft CEO Sechin says welcomes Qatar as direct shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/07/2018 | 12:20pm CEST

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin said on Monday he welcomed Qatar as a direct shareholder in Rosneft, as the Qatari sovereign investment fund prepared to become the sole owner of a major stake in the Russian energy company.

"The consortium presented by Qatar and Glencore was already a shareholder and now they have decided upon direct ownership (by Qatar)... We welcome this direct ownership," Sechin said. He declined to say how much Qatar would pay under the deal.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is taking a stake in Rosneft of nearly 19 percent, after a deal to sell a 14.16 percent stake to China's CEFC fell through. Swiss trading giant Glencore will hold some 0.57 percent.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Polina Ivanova)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE 0.19% 360 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Igor Sechin
 
12:20pIGOR SECHIN : Rosneft CEO Sechin says welcomes Qatar as direct shareholder
RE
2017IGOR SECHIN : Sechin summoned to court in Ulyukayev's trial, but his schedule is tight -lawyer
RE
2017IGOR SECHIN : Rosneft CEO Sechin to miss Ulyukayev court hearings on Nov 22 - TASS
RE
2017IGOR SECHIN : Rosneft's Sechin says no watershed in oil market, U.S. shale oil a risk
RE
2017IGOR SECHIN : Oil rising on weak dollar, not output pact - Sechin
RE
2017IGOR SECHIN : U.S. Fines Exxon $2 Million Over Russia Sanctions Breaches
DJ
2017IGOR SECHIN : U.S. oil output may erase gains of global cuts deal - Rosneft's Sechin
RE
2017IGOR SECHIN : Rosneft's Sechin, Saudi's Falih discuss cooperation in Moscow
RE
2017IGOR SECHIN : Rosneft working to be ready for competition post-oil output cuts - Sechin
RE
2017IGOR SECHIN : Russia's Sechin says wants smooth future exit from global oil deal
RE
2017IGOR SECHIN : Rosneft's Sechin backs Russian ministry in oil output cut talks - RIA
RE
2016IGOR SECHIN : Russia's Sechin to be re-elected Rosneftegaz's board chairman - Interfax
RE
2016IGOR SECHIN : Russia's Rosneft boss Sechin says no to OPEC oil cap
RE
2016IGOR SECHIN : Rosneft's Sechin values company at up to $130 billion
RE
2016IGOR SECHIN : Exclusive - Say goodbye to OPEC, Russia’s Sechin says
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Apple hits record high after Buffett's Berkshire increases stake
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
DJ
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG to open sale talks with Germany's Knauf
RE
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett on Precision Castparts -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/04ELON MUSK : Investor who mesmerized Musk on conference call opened 'Pandora's box'
RE
03:16aWARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:34pHUGH GRANT : Monsanto CEO Grant to make way for Bayer's Condon post-takeover
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Robin Li Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Tidjane Thiam Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.