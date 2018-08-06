Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Indra Nooyi

Age : 62
Public asset : 99,419,659 USD
Biography : Ms. Indra K. Nooyi is an Independent Director at Schlumberger NV and a Chairman & Chief Executive Of

PepsiCo CEO Nooyi to step down, Ramon Laguarta to succeed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 01:24pm CEST
CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc said on Monday Indra Nooyi would step down as chief executive officer after 12 years at the helm and named President Ramon Laguarta as her replacement.

Laguarta will take over from Nooyi on Oct. 3 and will also join the board, the company said in a statement.

Nooyi, 62, who has been with the company for 24 years, will continue as chairman of the board until early 2019.

Laguarta, a 22-year veteran of PepsiCo, oversaw global operations, corporate strategy, public policy and government affairs in his role as president.

He also served as CEO of the company's Europe Sub-Saharan Africa division before becoming president.

The company's shares have gained 78 percent since Nooyi took the top job in 2006.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Indra Nooyi
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/01ELON MUSK : Greenlight's bet against Tesla crashes fund's second-quarter returns
RE
08/03ELON MUSK : Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
RE
07/30SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Ferrari bets on tobacco veteran in post-Marchionne era
RE
08/03JEFF BEZOS : Bezos throws cash, engineers at rocket program as space race accelerates
RE
08/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
DJ
08/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
RE
08/02CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Gavin Patterson Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.