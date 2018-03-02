Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Isabel dos Santos

Public asset : 331,091,569 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Ms. Isabel dos Santos is Chairman at Sonangol EP.

Angola offers former dos Santos diamond rights to investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2018 | 01:36pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Isabel dos Santos, speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in London

LUANDA (Reuters) - Angola has offered investors diamond exploration licenses that previously belonged to Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the former president, according to a video clip of a closed-door meeting with mining companies seen by Reuters.

During the meeting at a mining conference in Cape Town last month, president of state diamond company Endiama, José Manuel Ganga Júnior, said the licenses had expired and were now available for new exploration partners.

Isabel dos Santos is Africa's richest woman with assets across multiple sectors in Angola and Portugal from jewelry to supermarkets. Her family has been a powerful force in Angola for four decades but her star has faded since her father, President José Eduardo dos Santos, stepped down last year.

His successor President João Lourenço promised to tackle family monopolies and make Angola more attractive to investors. He dismissed her as chair of state oil company Sonangol, Angola's most important firm, in November.

The licenses for primary deposits mentioned in slides accompanying the presentation, a copy of which Reuters has also seen, were for Camafuca-Camazambo, Mulepe, Sangamina, Chiri, and Tchiegi. All are located in the north-eastern diamond producing provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul.

A source in the Angolan diamond industry told Reuters the Camafuca-Camazambo and Chiri licenses had previously been in the hands of Isabel dos Santos.

Representatives for Isabel dos Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It is true that these kimberlites (a geological formation of igneous rock in which diamonds are sometimes found) we presented to promote and offer for exploration were already granted as licenses in the past, many years ago," Ganga Junior said in the video.

A spokesman at Endiama confirmed the video was authentic and that the licenses were offered to investors. The Ministry of Natural Resources directed questions to the state company.

"These licenses have expired ... At this time, we don't have any commitment with any former owners of these projects," Ganga Junior said.

Angola is one of the world's top 5 diamond producers, but much of the territory remains under-explored due to 27 years of civil war and a closed, difficult business environment since fighting ended in 2002.

Lourenço took power in September and says he wants to shed Angola's image as an opaque oil economy with rampant corruption. He wants to attract international investors and has made changes to wrest power from dos Santos, pushing out some of his key allies.

Russia's Alrosa is the only major diamond company currently producing in Angola via its stake in the Catoca mine - one of the world's largest.

"We are ready to start from zero to negotiate in the best conditions, the best possibilities for the good of Endiama, our country and potential shareholders," Ganga Junior said.

"Apart from Endiama which has to be a partner by law, the rest is open."

(Editing by Ed Stoddard and Anna Willard)

By Stephen Eisenhammer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Isabel dos Santos
 
01:36p ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Angola offers former dos Santos diamond rights to investors
2017 ISABEL DOS SANTOS : How 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
2017 ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Angola president dismisses Sonangol chair Isabel dos Santos
2017 ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Sonangol's dos Santos says new Angola president backs oil firm's reforms
2016 ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Sonangol delays payments as it battles to reform
2016 ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Isabel dos Santos pledges transparency, efficiency at Angolan state oil giant
2016 ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Isabel dos Santos promises overhaul of Angola's state oil firm
2016 ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Spain's Caixabank to launch takeover offer for BPI - source
2016 ISABEL DOS SANTOS : No agreement between Caixabank and dos Santos on BPI
2016 ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Caixabank, dos Santos clinch deal on Portugal's BPI by deadline
2016 ISABEL DOS SANTOS : BPI Says Caixabank, Isabel dos Santos Reach Agreement Over Angola Exposure
2016 ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Caixabank Says No Deal With Isabel dos Santos Over BPI
2015 ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Dos Santos Pushes Merger of Banco BPI, Banco Comercial Portugues
2014 ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Dos Santos launches bid for Portugal Telecom SGPS
2014 ISABEL DOS SANTOS : Angola's dos Santos sticks to her bid price for Portugal Telecom
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/25 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett says Berkshire can handle $400 billion mega-catastrophe
02/27 RUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast's $31 billion Sky bid crashes Murdoch and Disney show
12:18a STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN : Blackstone Group CEO Schwarzman took home $786 million in 2017
02/26 MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair pilot group calls for CEO O'Leary's resignation
02/26 TIM COOK : Think Different, But Not Too Different
02/26 WARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
02/27 DAVID KOCH : Global commodity trader Koch Supply & Trading cuts staff in restructuring

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jean-michel Aulas Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Carlos Ghosn Stuart Gulliver David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Stephen Schwarzman Carlos Slim George Soros Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel David Thomson François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.