Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Dorsey

Birthday : 11/19/1976
Place of birth : USA
Linked companies : Walt Disney Co - Square Inc - Twitter Inc
Biography : Mr. Jack Dorsey is Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Square, Inc.

Facebook's Sandberg, Twitter's Dorsey to leave Disney board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2018 | 02:39am CET
Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and CEO of Twitter, speaks during an interview with CNBC following the IPO for Square Inc., on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey will not seek re-election to Walt Disney Co's board because of growing conflicts of interest between the media giant and the technology companies, Disney said on Friday.

Disney is moving heavily into online delivery of its TV shows and movies as viewers abandon traditional cable, and at one point had explored an acquisition of Twitter. At the same time, Twitter and Facebook are trying to attract audiences to video content on their platforms.

"Given our evolving business and the businesses Ms. Sandberg and Mr. Dorsey are in, it has become increasingly difficult for them to avoid conflicts relating to board matters, and they are not standing for re-election," Disney said in a statement.

Lead independent director Orin Smith, former CEO of Starbucks Corp, also will leave Disney's board, due to rules that specify retirement at age 74, the company said. Former Seagram Company vice chairman Robert Matschullat will depart because of a 15-year term limit.

The departures take effect in March at the time of Disney's annual meeting, when shareholders will be asked to re-elect 10 other board members. They include General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Nike Inc CEO Mark Parker and Oracle CEO Safra Catz, whose election in December to the board takes effect on Feb. 1.

The board will select a new lead independent director when it meets after the annual meeting, Disney said.

Representatives for Facebook and Twitter had no comment.

Disney also disclosed on Friday that compensation for its chief executive, Robert Iger, declined by 17 percent in fiscal 2017 to $36.3 million. Iger was awarded a smaller cash bonus due to the "absence of growth" in the year that ended Sept. 30, according to a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)

By Lisa Richwine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jack Dorsey
 
02:39a JACK DORSEY : Facebook's Sandberg, Twitter's Dorsey to leave Disney board
2017 JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
2017 JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
2017 JACK DORSEY : Twitter CEO Dorsey snaps up shares worth about $9.5 million
2016 JACK DORSEY : On Anniversary of Dorsey's Return, Twitter Is Exploring Sale
2016 JACK DORSEY : Cnbc
2016 JACK DORSEY : Dorsey's Square starts up UK operation for first European foray
2016 JACK DORSEY : Twitter Gets Deal to Stream NFL Thursday Games--2nd Update
2016 JACK DORSEY : Twitter says Dorsey continues to forego direct compensation
2016 JACK DORSEY : Twitter to Revamp Leadership Under Jack Dorsey
2015 JACK DORSEY : Twitter looks to make money from ads aimed at logged-out users
2015 JACK DORSEY : Dorsey's Square jumps in market debut, offering hope to tech startups
2015 JACK DORSEY : Twitter's results show its turnaround Moment still far off
2015 JACK DORSEY : Dorsey's Twitter stock gift well-timed to stem brain drain - recruiters
2015 JACK DORSEY : Twitter's Dorsey to give a third of his stock to employee equity pool
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/12 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares fall as lingering pay-TV costs lead company to cut outlook
01/09 JACK MA : Alibaba will 'seriously consider' Hong Kong listing, says founder Ma
01/10 NELSON PELTZ : We'll work with you
01/11 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett succession gains clarity as Berkshire promotes Abel, Jain
01/10 RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's Fox looking to buy 10 Sinclair TV stations - sources
01/09 PATRICK DRAHI : Drahi hits Altice reset button to court wary investors
01/08 DAVID HENRY : U.S. bank gains from tax law start with red ink

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jeff Bezos Martin Blessing Kurt Bock Richard Branson Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Franck Riboud Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Carlos Slim Masayoshi Son George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.