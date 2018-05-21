Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Campbell's Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Exit

Denise Morrison was the biggest champion of Campbell's yearslong push into fresh and refrigerated foods, but her abrupt departure suggests that the strategy flopped and that the 150-year-old company needs a new plan. 

 
'Deadpool 2' Surges to No. 1 at Box Office

"Deadpool 2" became the rare R-rated blockbuster at the box office over the weekend, kicking off what Hollywood hopes is a robust summer movie season. 

 
Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba's Rivals

Investors are being caught in the middle of China's biggest business rivalry, as those looking to get in on a private fundraising by Jack Ma's financial-technology firm must agree not to invest in companies controlled by major rivals like Tencent Holdings. 

 
Kraft Heinz Prepares to Take On Hellmann's With a New Mayonnaise and 'Mayochup'

The Big Two are cutting prices and slinging out new concoctions as they battle changing eating habits, an array of new competitors and each other. 

 
FAA Moved Slower Than Usual on Warning Ahead of Southwest Fatality

Before a fatal accident on a Southwest Airlines flight, regulators had been weighing stepping up engine inspections for an unusually long time after the first warnings about a part. 

 
Starbucks Restrooms Open for All  Visitors

Starbucks is creating an official policy that allows all guests to use its cafes, including its restrooms, whether or not they make a purchase. 

 
Data-Privacy Law Creates New Business for Tech Consultants

The European Union's tough new data-protection law demands costly changes for many companies and opens rich business opportunities for others. 

 
Campbell CEO Departs as Sales Cool

Chief executive Denise Morrison stepped down and Campbell Soup said it might sell some brands, after a bet on fresher foods during her tenure failed to revive sales. 

 
Baidu's President Stepping Down for 'Family Reasons'

Chinese search engine giant Baidu is facing more turmoil in its top ranks, with President Qi Lu planning to step down from his operational roles after about 18 months on the job. 

 
Deere to Raise Prices as Costs Climb

Deere reported stronger-than-expected sales in its second quarter and raised expectations for the year but warned it continues to face higher freight and material costs.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
03:16aJACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/20JACK MA : Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba's Rivals
DJ
05/04JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/03JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/09JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues
RE
01/09JACK MA : Alibaba will 'seriously consider' Hong Kong listing, says founder Ma
RE
01/03JACK MA : Ant's MoneyGram failure casts pall over Chinese dealmaking
RE
2017JACK MA : World Trade Organization Makes Scant Progress on Revising Rules
DJ
2017JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JACK MA : China shopping festival smashes record with $25 billion haul
RE
2017JACK MA : China's Xi Approaches a New Term With a Souring Taste for Markets
DJ
2017JACK MA : Evergrande property magnate seizes top spot on China rich list
RE
2017JACK MA : Jack Ma-Linked Online Insurer Readies IPO -- WSJ
DJ
2017JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/17GEORGE SOROS : George Soros' bet on Tesla could see other investors follow suit
RE
05/16GEORGE SOROS : Billionaire George Soros
RE
05/18LACHLAN MURDOCH : Fox News Names CEO In Shake-Up -- WSJ
DJ
05/15ELON MUSK : Musk says 'thorough reorganization' underway at Tesla
RE
05/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : Big proxy adviser ISS does not support Facebook's Zuckerberg in proxy vote
RE
05/15GEORGE SOROS : Soros foundation to shut its office in 'repressive' Hungary
RE
05/15VITTORIO COLAO : End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Gary Cohn Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Robin Li Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.