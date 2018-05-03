News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Stocks Fall Amid Weak Earnings, Rate Worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell a fifth consecutive day as the stock market's key pillars of support-earnings and strong economic growth-showed signs of deteriorating.

U.S. and China Dive In for Prolonged Trade Talks

Trade negotiators from the U.S. and China are in Beijing digging in for the first round of what they expect to be recurring, difficult talks that don't produce an immediate settlement.

Lower Tax Bills Fuel Best Earnings Quarter Since 2011

More than half of the combined net income reported by 200 large public companies in the first quarter stemmed from a decline in the companies' effective tax rates, a Wall Street Journal analysis of quarterly financial data from Calcbench found.

Flush With Cash, World's Largest-Money Market Fund Tries New Tactic

Jack Ma's Ant Financial Services will offer two additional money-market funds to customers who have been parking their spare cash in its hugely popular online fund.

EU Paints Rosy Economic Picture, But Warns of Threats From U.S.

The European Union unveiled an upbeat economic outlook for the eurozone Thursday, but warned of rising risks from President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies and of the U.S. economy overheating.

U.S. Nonmanufacturing Pace Slowed in April

The pace of growth across most of the U.S. economy slowed in April but activity continued to expand as the second quarter progressed.

SEC Probes Sale of Jay-Z's Clothing Brand

The SEC has asked a judge to order the New York rapper o talk to investigators about the sale of his Rocawear brand to Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Swiss Central Bank Denounces Proposal to Ban Money Creation by Banks

A Swiss proposal to ban banks from creating money drew further opposition, when the country's central bank chief called it "an unnecessary and dangerous experiment."

Watch Out: Junk Bonds are Getting Junkier

The amount of money chasing the higher yield on offer from junk bonds has allowed issuers to get away with covenants protecting lenders that would never have been accepted in the past.

U.S. Workers' Productivity Edged Up in First Quarter

U.S. worker productivity modestly improved to start the year, while labor costs grew at a faster rate.