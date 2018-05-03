Log in
Jack Ma

Birthday : 10/31/1964
Place of birth : Hangzhou (Province de Zhejiang) - China
Biography : Jack Ma is the CEO of Alibaba Group, the Chinese leader in e-commerce with counts five companies...

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/03/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
Stocks Fall Amid Weak Earnings, Rate Worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell a fifth consecutive day as the stock market's key pillars of support-earnings and strong economic growth-showed signs of deteriorating. 

 
U.S. and China Dive In for Prolonged Trade Talks

Trade negotiators from the U.S. and China are in Beijing digging in for the first round of what they expect to be recurring, difficult talks that don't produce an immediate settlement. 

 
Lower Tax Bills Fuel Best Earnings Quarter Since 2011

More than half of the combined net income reported by 200 large public companies in the first quarter stemmed from a decline in the companies' effective tax rates, a Wall Street Journal analysis of quarterly financial data from Calcbench found. 

 
Flush With Cash, World's Largest-Money Market Fund Tries New Tactic

Jack Ma's Ant Financial Services will offer two additional money-market funds to customers who have been parking their spare cash in its hugely popular online fund. 

 
EU Paints Rosy Economic Picture, But Warns of Threats From U.S.

The European Union unveiled an upbeat economic outlook for the eurozone Thursday, but warned of rising risks from President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies and of the U.S. economy overheating. 

 
U.S. Nonmanufacturing Pace Slowed in April

The pace of growth across most of the U.S. economy slowed in April but activity continued to expand as the second quarter progressed. 

 
SEC Probes Sale of Jay-Z's Clothing Brand

The SEC has asked a judge to order the New York rapper o talk to investigators about the sale of his Rocawear brand to Iconix Brand Group Inc. 

 
Swiss Central Bank Denounces Proposal to Ban Money Creation by Banks

A Swiss proposal to ban banks from creating money drew further opposition, when the country's central bank chief called it "an unnecessary and dangerous experiment." 

 
Watch Out: Junk Bonds are Getting Junkier

The amount of money chasing the higher yield on offer from junk bonds has allowed issuers to get away with covenants protecting lenders that would never have been accepted in the past. 

 
U.S. Workers' Productivity Edged Up in First Quarter

U.S. worker productivity modestly improved to start the year, while labor costs grew at a faster rate.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 -0.02% 6643.4793 Delayed Quote.4.06%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.18% 7088.1509 Delayed Quote.3.29%
S&P 500 -0.23% 2629.72 Real-time Quote.-0.14%
Latest news about Jack Ma
 
03:16aJACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/03JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/09JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues
RE
01/09JACK MA : Alibaba will 'seriously consider' Hong Kong listing, says founder Ma
RE
01/03JACK MA : Ant's MoneyGram failure casts pall over Chinese dealmaking
RE
2017JACK MA : World Trade Organization Makes Scant Progress on Revising Rules
DJ
2017JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JACK MA : China shopping festival smashes record with $25 billion haul
RE
2017JACK MA : China's Xi Approaches a New Term With a Souring Taste for Markets
DJ
2017JACK MA : Evergrande property magnate seizes top spot on China rich list
RE
2017JACK MA : Jack Ma-Linked Online Insurer Readies IPO -- WSJ
DJ
2017JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JACK MA : China's Tech Entrepreneurs Need to Watch Their Backs
DJ
2017JACK MA : Alibaba launches new sales channels in Malaysia, Singapore
RE
