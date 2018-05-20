Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba's Rivals

By Julie Steinberg and Stella Yifan Xie

HONG KONG--Global investors looking to buy stakes in China's most valuable private technology company are being forced to pick a side in the nation's biggest business rivalry.

Ant Financial Services Group, a financial-technology juggernaut controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, is preparing to close a $10 billion private fundraising round that would value the Hangzhou-based company at $150 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. As part of the deal, investors putting money into Ant have to agree not to invest in or raise their stakes in companies controlled by major rivals such as social-media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. and online retailer JD.com Inc., the people said.

Such severe investment restrictions are rare, investors and lawyers say, because investors are normally the ones who set conditions for companies before ponying up cash.

Ant's ability to dictate its investment terms shows how the company and its affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. wield significant market power. It also reflects high demand for Ant's shares: Some investors who wanted to take part were rebuffed because they weren't offering enough money or had backed Tencent-linked companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ant, which was originally carved out from Alibaba in 2011, owns a mobile and online payments network called Alipay that is used by more than half a billion people in China for everyday purchases and handles financial transactions on Alibaba's e-commerce websites. Ant also makes loans to individuals and companies, sells insurance and investment products and has other financial businesses. It generated $2 billion in pretax profit last year. Tencent, which owns popular Chinese social-messaging app WeChat and a fast-growing payments network tied to it, has been eating away at Alipay's market share.

The company's latest capital raise is its third in four years, and the first to include investors outside of China. Some market participants expect Ant to launch an initial public offering as soon as early next year on exchanges in mainland China and Hong Kong.

If Alibaba's 2014 IPO and postlisting performance are any guide, Ant's IPO could be one of the largest in history. Alibaba's shares have more than doubled since their public trading debut. Alibaba earlier this year said it would take a one-third stake in Ant in a transaction expected to close in the year's second half.

Investors participating in Ant's latest fundraising include private-equity firms Warburg Pincus and Carlyle Group LP, Singapore state investment company Temasek Holdings and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, according to people familiar with the matter.

Investment firm Tiger Global Management LLC dropped out of the fundraising because it found the terms unacceptable, according to people familiar with the matter.

Besides Tencent and JD.com, new investors in Ant will be restricted from putting money into Meituan-Dianping, a large Chinese online-services and food-reviews platform that may go public later this year, and e-commerce company Pinduoduo, according to people familiar with the matter. The companies are all fast-growing rivals to Alibaba, which owns shopping and auction websites, sells cloud-computing services and operates a food-delivery platform, and has stakes in scores of other companies and businesses.

An Ant spokesman declined to comment. "For a company that claims not to worry about us, they sure spend an awful lot of time worrying about us," said a spokesman for JD.com, referring to the restrictions Ant is imposing on investors.

A few hot startups in past years have used similar tactics to prevent potential investors from funding their rivals. In 2015, Uber Technologies Inc. and its U.S. rival Lyft Inc. required potential investors to agree not to invest in competitors for a period--before seeing financial data on the companies during their fundraising efforts.

In China, such edicts aren't unprecedented: A few years ago, prospective investors had to choose between providing funding for Uber's China business and the company's Chinese rival, now known as Didi Chuxing Technology Co., according to people familiar with the matter. Didi later bought Uber's China operations. To be sure, the scope of that restriction was narrower because it involved just two direct rivals.

Alibaba's main rival Tencent has also imposed some restrictions on startups in which it has taken stakes. Some companies that accepted cash from Tencent have agreed in deal documents not to take money from or enter into strategic partnerships with Alibaba, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

A spokeswoman for Tencent said the company "has not imposed any blanket restrictions for the investors of our investee companies. We think such kinds of blanket restrictions are not fair to private companies and hurt investors."

In Ant's latest capital raise, investors that have already funded Tencent-backed startups have to abide by terms that preclude them from increasing their stakes in those firms, a person familiar with the matter said. They may be able to invest more money to maintain their percentage shareholding if the companies undertake new rounds of fundraising.

When it comes to Meituan-Dianping, however, investors won't be allowed to provide more money to the lifestyle-services platform, according to a person familiar with the matter, because of the companies' fierce rivalry. Alibaba once held a stake in Meituan-Dianping--now China's largest online provider of movie ticketing, restaurant booking and other consumer services--and sold it in 2016, leading to Tencent's becoming one of Meituan-Dianping's main financial backers.

In private fundraisings, investment agreements signed by investors can contain so-called noncompete covenants. If investors breach those covenants, Ant could try to get an injunction to prevent them from putting money into Ant's rivals, or sue them for damages, according to people familiar with such agreements.

Investment banks hoping to win potentially lucrative business from Ant or Alibaba have also had to minimize dealings with their rivals. For example, China International Capital Corp. originally had a spot arranging Meituan-Dianping's coming IPO, according to people familiar with the matter. But because CICC is also working on Alibaba's secondary listing in mainland China, Meituan-Dianping instead tapped Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the people said.

Liza Lin contributed to this article.

Write to Julie Steinberg at [email protected] and Stella Yifan Xie at [email protected]