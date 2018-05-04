Once Near Death, Morgan Stanley Gets Its Mojo Back -- WSJ

CEO James Gorman embraces Wall Street's new mundane style

By Liz Hoffman

Morgan Stanley had slashed bonuses after another bad year. Chief Executive James Gorman, at a Swiss Alps conference, defended the move in a television interview. "If you're really unhappy," he told employees, "just leave."

The comment in 2012 rocketed around Morgan Stanley's trading floor 4,000 miles away. In Switzerland, some of Mr. Gorman's top deputies, including star merger banker Paul Taubman, grumbled about the public rebuke, say people familiar with the episode.

Six years later, Mr. Gorman's take-it-or-leave-it discipline has transformed Wall Street's problem child into one of its steadiest performers. Its 2017 profits were nearly triple those of 2014. Its market value, as low as $7 billion during the financial crisis, surpassed $100 billion earlier this year. Morgan Stanley is more valuable on paper than Goldman Sachs Group Inc., once Wall Street's undisputed king.

Every big bank has changed since the financial crisis, but none as dramatically as Morgan Stanley under Mr. Gorman, who took the top job in 2010. His reboot offers a glimpse of Wall Street's future: profitable enough, and with less of the outsize ambition and ego that drove firms toward the abyss a decade ago.

Mr. Gorman rose not as a trader or banker -- a Wall Street CEO's typical roots -- but as a McKinsey & Co. consultant. He axed Morgan Stanley's proprietary trading desks and shrank its bond-trading operations, the source of repeat blunders. He sold an oil-tanker fleet and a half-finished casino, remnants of the freewheeling culture that once ruled Wall Street.

He doubled down on wealth management, a steadier business. The purchase of Smith Barney, completed in his early CEO years, made Morgan Stanley the country's largest retail brokerage. Its 16,000 brokers in 600 offices from Tuscaloosa, Ala., to Tacoma, Wash., now outnumber its bankers and traders and contribute more revenue than either group. They do so without taking the kinds of risks that worry regulators and investors.

"It was a high-wire act. I wasn't naive," says Mr. Gorman, 59. "But we didn't have a choice. The path we were on was not sustainable."

Postcrisis regulations and market calm have made finance a more mundane place, and some other Wall Street heavyweights, too, are tilting away from the precrisis years toward safer, even boring, business models. Goldman Sachs is pushing into consumer banking. Citigroup Inc. pared back its aim of being a global retail bank.

Those caught on the wrong side of Mr. Gorman's changes say his lower tolerance for risk has made it harder to trade. And his style -- more aloof tactician than beloved leader -- symbolizes to many what's been lost on Wall Street.

Jack DiMaio, a senior trader and an old-school Wall Street star, sparred repeatedly with Mr. Gorman, warning that spartan bonus pools would cause top traders to quit, say current and former executives. Mr. DiMaio left in 2011 to start a hedge fund.

Mr. Taubman, the merger banker, left in 2012 after being passed over for a promotion and founded a boutique investment bank -- one of the last provinces of Wall Street's star model.

Questions linger over whether Morgan Stanley can sustain its rebound. The firm's return on equity, a measure of how profitably it invests shareholders' money, has struggled to crack the 10% level investors typically demand. Its wealth-management clients are aging. The long bull market that amplified fees has stalled.

Mr. Gorman has wrung the easy gains by cutting costs and cleaning up obvious problems, says Charles Peabody, an independent stock-research analyst. "The bar has been raised."

Still, Mr. Gorman says the tenor has changed in meetings with investors and managers, in which "the conversation has gone from 'can we fix this thing?' to 'what's next?' " Mr. Gorman, who is likely to remain in the job another three to five years, says that "we are talking more about the future, not just atoning for the sins of the past."

Early years

Mr. Gorman grew up in a Melbourne, Australia, suburb with nine siblings, the son of a nurse and engineer. He avoids the New York social scene -- his weekend home is in upstate New York, not the Hamptons -- and oozes little of the charisma of predecessor John Mack, a backslapping Southern bond trader.

Mr. Mack occasionally dined in the firm's cafeteria, mingling with the troops, and was a fixture at San Pietro, an Italian restaurant frequented by financiers. Mr. Gorman prefers the quiet of his office, with its wood paneling and Aboriginal art, where every evening he tallies in longhand each division's daily revenues. He keeps the loose-leaf sheets in a folder on his desk next to a list of New Year's resolutions.

"James -- and you'll never hear him say 'call me Jimmy'; it's always 'James' -- does not aspire to be a master of the universe," says David Rubenstein, founder of private-equity giant Carlyle Group LP.

To pay for law school, Mr. Gorman says, he cleaned dormitory bathrooms, tended bar and worked Saturdays at a brokerage firm matching trade tickets. He spent four years at an Australian law firm before enrolling in 1985 at Columbia Business School.

He got job offers from investment banks including Morgan Stanley but joined McKinsey, where he eventually landed in the financial-services group advising companies including Merrill Lynch and American Express Co.

In 1999, Merrill's then-CEO, David Komanksy, recruited him as head of marketing. Within two years, he was running its retail arm. Mr. Gorman helped transform Merrill's "thundering herd" of brokers, who earned commissions selling stocks to middle America, into a force focused on managing assets and providing advice to wealthier clients.

He joined Morgan Stanley in 2006 with the same task. A disastrous 1997 merger with retail-brokerage Dean Witter had sparked years of infighting and a 2005 coup that restored Mr. Mack to power. The two networks used separate trading systems. More than 90% of branches failed internal audits the year before Mr. Gorman arrived, according to Morgan Stanley executives.

Mr. Mack asked Mr. Gorman whether the retail business was worth keeping. "He told me it could absolutely be fixed, that it would take two years," Mr. Mack says, "and at that point we'd have to decide whether to sell it or double it."

Mr. Gorman commuted daily from Manhattan to Morgan Stanley's suburban Westchester County campus, where colleagues would catch him standing at the window with binoculars, watching the Australian shepherds kept there to chase away deer.

He fired the 2,000 lowest-performing advisers and combined trading systems. When he called branch managers to introduce himself, at least one hung up on him, he says. The brokerage's profit margins climbed to 17% in 2007 from 8%.

After the crisis

Morgan Stanley had largely hung back as new types of exotic, risky trading swept Wall Street in the early 2000s. It was busy sorting through the Dean Witter merger and, executives agreed, had lost a step to rivals that were minting profits on mortgage bonds and complex derivatives.

At the worst possible moment, Morgan Stanley charged in, just as credit and real-estate prices were peaking. In 2007, it lost $9.4 billion on one mortgage trade, beginning a spiral that brought it to the brink of bankruptcy a year later. Had regulators not intervened, it would likely have followed Lehman Brothers onto the scrap heap.

The firm emerged with a 20% shareholder in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and a mandate from regulators to clean itself up by raising capital, lowering leverage and reining in its problematic trading arm.

By early 2012, with concerns about Morgan Stanley's exposure to troubled European debt, Moody's Investors Service was threatening a steep ratings downgrade. Clients were leaving. Creditors were scrambling to insure Morgan Stanley's debt against a default. Its shares touched $12, near their 2008 low.

In his Switzerland interview, Mr. Gorman told employees to "read the newspaper." The firm's precarious position required changes, including cuts to bonuses and new risk limits and if they didn't like it, he said, they were free to leave.

"I might choose different words today," he says. "But our job as management is to be honest and transparent about what we're doing, and paint a picture where, if it works, it will lead to terrific outcomes for everybody."

He slashed bonus pools, deferred more employee pay into future years and began personally reviewing the 2,000 highest-paid employees. He nixed a planned $50 million investment into a hedge fund former Morgan Stanley executive Zoe Cruz was launching -- breaking with Wall Street tradition of funding star traders when they strike out on their own -- according to people familiar with the episode. Ms. Cruz left the firm in the wake of the mortgage-trade debacle.

The downturn also presented an opportunity. Mr. Gorman had negotiated a handshake deal in 2008 to buy retail brokerage Paine Webber, a deal that would have greatly increased Morgan Stanley's scale, but it fell apart as the crisis hit.

In 2009, Morgan Stanley struck a deal for control of Citigroup Inc.'s Smith Barney and its 11,000 advisers -- Mr. Gorman's wife, Penny, was once one -- with the right to buy the rest eventually.

Dissent was swift, with investors concerned it would bungle the integration. Some Morgan Stanley bankers and traders, scarred from the Dean Witter merger, worried Mr. Gorman was watering down the firm's Wall Street DNA, say current and former employees.

