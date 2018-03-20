Crown Resorts Says James Packer Resigns from Board

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. (CWN.AU) said billionaire and major shareholder James Packer has resigned from the company's board due to personal reasons, without disclosing any details.

"We have appreciated James's contribution to the board and respect his decision to step down from his role as a director at this time," said Executive Chairman John Alexander in a statement.

Crown said earlier this month that Mr. Packer's investment vehicle, Consolidated Press Holdings, would seek to sell shares in Crown to maintain a 47% ownership stake in the company. The sale came as Crown was implementing a share buyback, which reduces the total shares outstanding.

Crown also said earlier this month that it was under investigation by the Victoria gaming regulator for a trial involving the use of "blanking buttons" on electronic gaming machines.

The casino company attracted international attention in 2016 after some employees were detained by Chinese authorities, leading to concerns that lucrative Chinese high-rollers might curtail visits to overseas casinos.

