Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

James Packer

Birthday : 09/08/1967
Place of birth : Sydney - Australia
Linked companies : Crown Resorts Ltd
Biography : Mr. James D. Packer is an Executive Chairman at Consolidated Press Holdings Ltd. and a Chairman at C

Crown Resorts Says James Packer Resigns from Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2018 | 11:31pm CET

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. (CWN.AU) said billionaire and major shareholder James Packer has resigned from the company's board due to personal reasons, without disclosing any details.

"We have appreciated James's contribution to the board and respect his decision to step down from his role as a director at this time," said Executive Chairman John Alexander in a statement.

Crown said earlier this month that Mr. Packer's investment vehicle, Consolidated Press Holdings, would seek to sell shares in Crown to maintain a 47% ownership stake in the company. The sale came as Crown was implementing a share buyback, which reduces the total shares outstanding.

Crown also said earlier this month that it was under investigation by the Victoria gaming regulator for a trial involving the use of "blanking buttons" on electronic gaming machines.

The casino company attracted international attention in 2016 after some employees were detained by Chinese authorities, leading to concerns that lucrative Chinese high-rollers might curtail visits to overseas casinos.

-Write to Mike Cherney at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about James Packer
 
01:22aJAMES PACKER : James Packer Steps Down From Crown Board Amid Mental-Health Issues -- Update
DJ
03/20JAMES PACKER : Crown Resorts Says James Packer Resigns from Board
DJ
2017JAMES PACKER : After Macau and Vegas, investors ask what's next for Australia's Packer
RE
2017JAMES PACKER : James Packer to Rejoin Crown Board as Chairman Steps Down
DJ
2016JAMES PACKER : James Packer Concerned About Crown Resorts Employees Detained in China
DJ
2015JAMES PACKER : Crown Resorts Says James Packer Resigns as Director
DJ
2015JAMES PACKER : Crown Letter Confirms No Buyout Proposal From Packer Vehicle
DJ
2015JAMES PACKER : Billionaire James Packer Steps Down as Crown Resorts Chairman
DJ
2014JAMES PACKER : Sydney's Second Casino Gets Final Government Approval
DJ
2013JAMES PACKER : Australian State Endorses Packer's Sydney Casino Plan
DJ
2013JAMES PACKER : Australian gaming tycoon Packer eyes Sri Lanka bet
RE
2012JAMES PACKER : Aussie Casino Owner Packer Eyes Chinese Middle Class
DJ
2012JAMES PACKER : James Packer's Crown Advances A$1 Billion Sydney Casino Plan
DJ
2012JAMES PACKER : News Bids for Consolidated Media to Lift Pay-TV Presence
DJ
2012JAMES PACKER : Packer Has No Arrangements With KT Lim Over Echo -Report
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/15LLOYD BLANKFEIN : The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs
DJ
03/15GARY COHN : Trump picks TV commentator Kudlow to succeed Cohn as economic adviser
RE
03/16WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire says median employee makes over half Buffett's pay
RE
03/20STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data
RE
03/15WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Dairy Queen sues W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard'
RE
03/16STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Bernard Tapie Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.