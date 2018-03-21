James Packer Steps Down From Crown Board Amid Mental-Health Issues -- Update

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian billionaire James Packer resigned Wednesday from the board of casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. (CWN.AU) as he struggles with mental-health issues, according to a spokesperson for his investment company.

The spokesperson for Consolidated Press Holdings also said that Mr. Packer "intends to step back from all commitments," but didn't disclose any further details about Mr. Packer's condition.

Earlier on Tuesday, Crown Resorts said Mr. Packer had resigned for personal reasons, but didn't offer any other information.

"We have appreciated James's contribution to the board and respect his decision to step down from his role as a director at this time," Crown Executive Chairman John Alexander in a statement.

Crown said earlier this month that Consolidated Press Holdings would seek to sell shares in Crown to maintain a 47% ownership stake in the company. The sale came as Crown was implementing a share buyback, which reduces the total shares outstanding.

Crown also said earlier this month that it was under investigation by the Victoria gaming regulator for a trial involving the use of "blanking buttons" on electronic gaming machines.

The casino company attracted international attention in 2016 after some employees were detained by Chinese authorities, leading to concerns that lucrative Chinese high-rollers might curtail visits to overseas casinos.

