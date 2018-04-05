Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jamie Dimon

Age : 61
Public asset : 857,927,186 USD
Linked companies : JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Biography : Mr. James Dimon is a Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer at JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA, a C

JPMorgan's Dimon praises Trump's deregulatory efforts in annual letter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2018 | 05:36pm CEST
Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon complimented the administration of President Donald Trump in an annual letter to shareholders on Thursday, saying tax cuts and deregulatory efforts were helping his bank make more money.

Dimon, who runs the biggest U.S. bank, drew a contrast between Trump's moves and those of other elected officials who he said had not struck the right balance for the economy between regulation and free commerce.

He praised the Trump administration for insisting that "rules around cost-benefit analysis be properly applied" and for trying to give regulators "the proper authority to use common sense."

Using nearly half of the 46-page letter to promote his views on public policies, Dimon played to his roles as the public face of Wall Street and the chairman of the Business Roundtable, a CEO lobbying group.

Dimon said new federal tax law and "a more constructive regulatory environment" adopted since the 2016 presidential election give him hope that JPMorgan will be able to invest more of its excess capital to grow the bank and expand into new markets.

He emphasized JPMorgan's ability in the new climate to earn a return on tangible equity of 17 percent, two points higher than the target before corporate tax cuts were enacted and nearly four points greater than the company delivered in 2017.

Offering bank investors a view of the company stock, Dimon contended that it still made financial sense for JPMorgan to buy back shares "even at or above two times tangible book value" per share, which was $53.56 at year-end. JPMorgan shares closed at $110.99 on Wednesday.

To show that government regulation needs to be "smart," Dimon included a reprint of a 1992 newspaper essay by the late liberal U.S. senator and Democratic Party presidential candidate George McGovern, who recounted how he had learned late in life that regulations could crush businesses.

Dimon, 62, has said in the past that he was a Democrat, but in recent years he has avoided siding with a political party. He said in the letter that partisanship causes bad public policy.

He called for "improved merit-based immigration," particularly for those who get an advanced degree in the United States. "We need skilled individuals in America," he wrote.

He also said the U.S. should revisit the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, which Trump has rejected.

Interviewed later on Thursday morning on Yahoo Finance, Dimon said he and other CEOs had talked to Trump about trade policy a month ago.

"Obviously, we weren't very effective," Dimon said. ""We told him what we thought and it wasn't what he thought at the time."

Asked how Trump was doing as president, Dimon said he chose to address specific policy actions: "I am not going to assess a president after a year."

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By David Henry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jamie Dimon
 
05:36pJAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon praises Trump's deregulatory efforts in annual letter
RE
01/30JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan promotes Pinto and Smith, fuelling race to succeed Dimon
RE
01/24JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan Chief Dimon Says Bank Plans to Expand in Africa
DJ
01/10JAMIE DIMON : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01/09JAMIE DIMON : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
2017JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon taking customer pricing hints from Amazon
RE
2017JAMIE DIMON : Goldman, Barclays Bust Into Jamie Dimon's Game
DJ
2017JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CFO dials back Dimon's bitcoin criticism
RE
2017JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says bitcoin 'is a fraud'
RE
2017JAMIE DIMON : Jamie Dimon ventures beyond Wall Street to have a say in Washington
RE
2017JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon lashes out against Washington politics
RE
2017JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan operating chief to go, Dimon successor pool shrinks
RE
2017JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan operating chief to go, Dimon successor pool shrinks - Reuters
RE
2017JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon defends Trump advisory role, deregulation
RE
2017JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says biggest fear is bad public policy
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/03JEFF BEZOS : Trump Delivers New Attacks Against Amazon -- Update
DJ
03/30JEFF BEZOS : Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE
04/03RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize
RE
04/03PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon
DJ
03/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good
RE
04/01DAVID HENRY : Saks, Lord & Taylor hit by payment card data breach
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Robin Li Daniel Loeb Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.