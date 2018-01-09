News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Dow, S&P 500 Extend New Year Rally

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose as investor confidence in the New Year rally showed few signs of abating thanks to a strong global economic outlook.

Small-Business Optimism Index Falls in December

The National Federation of Independent Businesses's Small-Business Optimism Index fell in December from the prior month but had its "strongest year" so far in 2017.

Euro Defies Treasury Market's Gravitational Pull

The single currency has surged against the U.S. dollar, even as German bond yields have collapsed to multidecade lows against their American peers. That's not usually what happens.

Switzerland's Central Bank Made $55 Billion Last Year-More Than Apple

Switzerland's central bank said it expects to make a record profit of $55.2 billion in 2017, citing higher global equity and bond prices as well as a weaker Swiss franc.

Eurozone Unemployment Falls to Near-Nine-Year Low

The eurozone's job market continued to strengthen as 2017 wound down, offering encouragement to the European Central Bank as it eases back on its stimulus programs.

Banks Seek Government Help to Track Money Laundering

Efforts to overhaul U.S. anti-money-laundering laws are gathering steam, as large banks, anticorruption groups and law-enforcement authorities coalesce around the idea of creating a national database of corporations and their true owners.

Mexican Inflation Ended 2017 at Highest Level in 17 Years

Mexican inflation accelerated in 2017 to its fastest rate in 17 years, led by higher food and energy costs that were affected by a weaker peso and an end to government controls on gasoline and other fuels.

Jamie Dimon: I 'Regret' Calling Bitcoin a Fraud

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon is softening his stance on bitcoin.

North Korea to Send Delegation to Winter Olympics, Commits to Military Talks

North Korea reached a deal to participate in next month's Winter Olympics and committed to holding military talks with South Korea to reduce tensions, but the South was unsuccessful in trying to raise the North's nuclear program during bilateral talks.

Oil Prices Rise as Market Awaits Trump Decision on Iran

Oil prices rose, as geopolitical risk relating to Iran continued to buoy markets.