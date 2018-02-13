Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu

Age : 60
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Mr. Jean-Pierre Clamadieu is Chairman at Cytec Industries, Inc.

Engie to Appoint Jean-Pierre Clamadieu as Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 08:04pm CET
   By Sonia Amaral Rohter

Engie SA (>> Engie) said on Tuesday that it has decided to appoint Jean-Pierre Clamadieu to succeed Gerard Mestrallet as chairman of the board of directors.

Mr. Mestrallet, Engie's founder, is resigning his director position.

The motion naming Mr. Clamadieu chairman will be put to a vote at the company's next shareholder's meeting on May 18. Mr. Mestrallet's resignation will be effective at the close of the shareholder's meeting.

Mr. Clamadieu is currently chief executive officer of Solvay SA (>> Solvay).

Following Engie's decision, Solvay said Mr. Clamadieu would remain CEO of Solvay "while assuming his future non-executive position at Engie."

"We are now accelerating the process to identify Jean-Pierre's successor to pursue the successful strategy that we launched a few years ago," said Nicolas Boel, Solvay's chairman. "We appreciate Jean-Pierre's commitment to facilitate a smooth transition."

Engie also said that the French state, which reduced its stake in the company, would turn one of its five board seats back to the board.

Write to Sonia Amaral Rohter at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article : Engie, Solvay
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jean-Pierre Clamadieu
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/12 JEAN-PIERRE CLAMADIEU : French government backs Solvay's Clamadieu as new Engie chairman
02/09 HOCK TAN : Qualcomm Declines Latest Broadcom Bid, But Offers to Meet -- WSJ
02/08 HOCK TAN : Qualcomm Rejects Broadcom's Latest Proposal -- Update
02/07 ELAINE WYNN : Casino magnate Steve Wynn quits as CEO after sexual misconduct claims
02/13 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/12 CARLOS GHOSN : France backs Renault COO nomination, seeks Nissan integration
02/08 WARREN BUFFETT : BlackRock's Larry Fink Wants to Become the Next Warren Buffett

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Richard Cousins Gerhard Cromme Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Eric Schmidt George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.