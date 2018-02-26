Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - USA
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Jeffrey P. Bezos is Chairman at The Business Council, Founder at Explore Holdings LLC, Chairman,

Buffett sets big goals for CEO of Bezos-Dimon health venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2018 | 05:08pm CET
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett plays bridge during the Berkshire annual meeting weekend in Omaha

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Warren Buffett on Monday said the healthcare company being set up by Berkshire Hathaway Inc (>> Berkshire Hathaway), Amazon.com Inc (>> Amazon.com) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company) will within a year have a new chief executive officer, and set an aggressive goal to cut costs.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Warren Buffett on Monday said the healthcare company being set up by Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company) will within a year have a new chief executive officer, and set an aggressive goal to cut costs.

Speaking on CNBC television, Buffett said "we can't afford to make a mistake" in finding the right CEO to help combat spiraling healthcare costs that now account for close to 18 percent of U.S. gross domestic product, or $10,000 per person.

Buffett said it would not be difficult to "shave" off 3 or 4 percentage points, contrasting the situation to 1960, when he said healthcare costs accounted for just 5 percent of GDP, or $170 per person.

"We are at a huge competitive disadvantage in American business" relative to other industrialized countries because of the costs, Buffett said. "The question is whether we can come up with something better. I'm hopeful, but don't expect any miracles."

Berkshire, Amazon and JPMorgan last month said they would start a healthcare venture for their workers.

While few details were provided, shares of several insurers and pharmacy benefits managers fell on the news because investors worried how the venture might disrupt the industry.

Buffett said that in starting the venture, "we have the perfect partnership" with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Todd Combs, an investment manager for Buffett and a JPMorgan, will spearhead Berkshire's involvement.

WELLS FARGO

The interview occurred two days after Buffett released his shorter-than-usual annual letter to Berkshire shareholders, which had little discussion about the company's investments.

One is Wells Fargo, the third-largest U.S. bank, which was surprisingly ordered this month by the Federal Reserve to curb asset growth while it tries to rebound from scandals over how it treated customers.

Buffett, whose Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate owns nearly 10 percent of Wells Fargo, on Monday said "I have confidence in Tim Sloan," the bank's CEO.

He likened the situation to 1991, when Buffett was installed as chairman of Salomon Brothers Inc amid a bond trading scandal that nearly landed that company in bankruptcy.

"Digging your way out of it takes time," Buffett said. "He's got a lot to clean up."

Buffett also discussed other means to deploy Berkshire's $116 billion cash stake, after saying in the letter he desired one or more "huge" acquisitions of non-insurance businesses.

He said he would be "more inclined" to buy back stock than pay dividends, and might raise the repurchase threshold from 1.2 times book value. Berkshire's stock traded at roughly 1.44 times book value based on Friday's market close.

"I am fairly confident we will find ways to deploy" excess cash, Buffett said. "The best chance to deploy money is when things are going down."

Also helping Berkshire will be the recent cut in the U.S. corporate income tax rate, which gave Berkshire a one-time $29.11 billion net income boost by reducing its potential tax bill on stocks it owns.

The cut is a "huge tailwind" for U.S. companies and is "really good for Berkshire," Buffett said.

Buffett also said that while stocks remained a better bet than bonds over the long-term, it remained "crazy" for ordinary investors to use margin, or borrowed cash, to load up on stocks.

He said investors might get a "euphoric surge" if they double their money in stocks, but would not be "happier."

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

By Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 3.76% 315510.0001 Delayed Quote.1.28%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.85% 118.325 Delayed Quote.7.52%
WELLS FARGO 1.08% 59.825 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
05:08p JEFF BEZOS : Buffett sets big goals for CEO of Bezos-Dimon health venture
02/07 JEFF BEZOS : Canada's Trudeau to meet Amazon CEO Bezos during U.S. visit
2017 JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Jeff Bezos Becomes World's Richest Person
2017 JEFF BEZOS : Blind Faith in Bezos May Sting Investors -- WSJ
2017 JEFF BEZOS : Where Bezos Leads, Amazon Shareholders Blindly Follow
2017 JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Jeff Bezos Outlines How He Tries to Keep Retail Giant in Startup Mode
2017 JEFF BEZOS : Bezos is selling $1 billion of Amazon stock a year to fund rocket venture
2017 JEFF BEZOS : Washington Post software deal a double win for Bezos
2017 JEFF BEZOS : Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin signs Eutelsat as first customer
2016 JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Invests Billions to Make Amazon a Top Player in India
2016 JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Invests Billions to Make Amazon a Top e-Commerce Player in India
2016 JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Discloses Blue Origin's First Orbital Rocket
2016 JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Discloses Blue Origin's First Orbital Rocket
2016 JEFF BEZOS : Bezos says Amazon to up India investment to $5 billion
2016 JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Sides With Media -- WSJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/21 PING LI : Glencore, Lloyds lift FTSE as investors hail earnings
02/25 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett says Berkshire can handle $400 billion mega-catastrophe
02/23 WARREN BUFFETT : Playing With $100 Billion, Warren Buffett Is Giant Trader of U.S. Treasury Bills
02/22 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett letter may tout optimism as broader market worries ebb
02/23 GEORGE SOROS : 50, says leading campaigner
02/23 ROSS MCEWAN : RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan's pay falls 6 percent to 3.5 million pounds
03:57p MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair pilot group calls for CEO O'Leary's resignation

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jean-michel Aulas Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Claudio Descalzi Jamie Dimon Carlos Ghosn Stuart Gulliver David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Michel Landel Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab George Soros Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Jan Du Plessis
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.