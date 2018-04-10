Log in
Business Leaders
Jeff Bezos

Birthday : 01/12/1964
Place of birth : Albuquerque - USA
Linked companies : Amazon.com, Inc.
Mr. Jeffrey P. Bezos is Chairman at The Business Council, Founder at Explore Holdings LLC, Chairman,

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

04/10/2018 | 05:16am CEST
U.S. to Allow Bayer's Monsanto Takeover

The Justice Department will allow Bayer's megadeal to acquire Monsanto after the companies pledged to sell off additional assets to secure government antitrust approval. 

 
Data Mishandled? Here's How Facebook Will Notify You

It's time to find out if your Facebook data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica. Facebook plans to begin posting notices in users' news feeds to inform them whether or not they're among the estimated 87 million people affected. 

 
Slammed by Trump, Amazon's Jeff Bezos Chooses Silence

Over the past week, Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos has been cast into the limelight thanks to a string of attacks by President Trump. Mr. Bezos's response? The silent treatment. 

 
Deutsche Bank's New CEO, a Risk Veteran, Warns of 'Tough Decisions'

New Deutsche Bank chief faces the difficult task of reviving Germany's biggest lender and its struggling investment banking and trading units. 

 
Private-Equity Group Reaches Deal to Buy Verifone

Payments company VeriFone Systems Inc. has reached a deal to be acquired by a private-equity-led investor group in a roughly $3.4 billion deal, including debt. 

 
California 'Actively' Considers Challenge to EPA on Vehicle Emissions

California officials are weighing a lawsuit to challenge the Trump administration's decision to ease vehicle emissions standards, the head of California's air-pollution regulator said. 

 
Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on 'Fake News,' Privacy

In testimony to Congress, the Facebook chief is set to say the social-media giant didn't do enough to prevent its tools from being used for harm. 

 
Facebook's Employees: User-Data Crisis Is No Big Deal

Facebook may be facing intense criticism over its privacy policies but its employees appear to be rallying around the company. 

 
Novartis Bets $8.7 Billion on Gene-Therapy Company

Novartis agreed to buy U.S.-based gene-therapy company AveXis for $8.7 billion, marking the first big bet by the Swiss drug giant's new chief as he looks to deals to refresh his drug-development pipeline. 

 
U.S. Sanctions Take a Toll on Russian Markets

Russian markets convulsed in the wake of new U.S. sanctions, as the ruble tumbled and domestic and foreign investors dumped Russian stocks.

Latest news about Jeff Bezos
 
05:16aJEFF BEZOS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/09JEFF BEZOS : Slammed by Trump, Amazon's Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment
DJ
04/06JEFF BEZOS : It's Personal
DJ
04/03JEFF BEZOS : Trump Delivers New Attacks Against Amazon -- Update
DJ
03/30JEFF BEZOS : Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping
RE
02/26JEFF BEZOS : Buffett sets big goals for CEO of Bezos-Dimon health venture
RE
02/07JEFF BEZOS : Canada's Trudeau to meet Amazon CEO Bezos during U.S. visit
RE
2017JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Jeff Bezos Becomes World's Richest Person
DJ
2017JEFF BEZOS : Blind Faith in Bezos May Sting Investors -- WSJ
DJ
2017JEFF BEZOS : Where Bezos Leads, Amazon Shareholders Blindly Follow
DJ
2017JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Jeff Bezos Outlines How He Tries to Keep Retail Giant in Startup Mode
DJ
2017JEFF BEZOS : Bezos is selling $1 billion of Amazon stock a year to fund rocket venture
RE
2017JEFF BEZOS : Washington Post software deal a double win for Bezos
RE
2017JEFF BEZOS : Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin signs Eutelsat as first customer
RE
2016JEFF BEZOS : Bezos Invests Billions to Make Amazon a Top Player in India
DJ
Most Read News
 
04/03JEFF BEZOS : Trump Delivers New Attacks Against Amazon -- Update
DJ
04/08PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Officials Soften Tone on Trade Dispute With China
DJ
12:59aPING LI : Global stocks and oil up, but U.S. dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
04/09VIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sulzer buys shares from Vekselberg's Renova to avoid U.S. sanctions
RE
04/06GEORGE SOROS : George Soros set to trade cryptocurrencies - Bloomberg
RE
04/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investors
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE

