News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

U.S. to Allow Bayer's Monsanto Takeover

The Justice Department will allow Bayer's megadeal to acquire Monsanto after the companies pledged to sell off additional assets to secure government antitrust approval.

Data Mishandled? Here's How Facebook Will Notify You

It's time to find out if your Facebook data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica. Facebook plans to begin posting notices in users' news feeds to inform them whether or not they're among the estimated 87 million people affected.

Slammed by Trump, Amazon's Jeff Bezos Chooses Silence

Over the past week, Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos has been cast into the limelight thanks to a string of attacks by President Trump. Mr. Bezos's response? The silent treatment.

Deutsche Bank's New CEO, a Risk Veteran, Warns of 'Tough Decisions'

New Deutsche Bank chief faces the difficult task of reviving Germany's biggest lender and its struggling investment banking and trading units.

Private-Equity Group Reaches Deal to Buy Verifone

Payments company VeriFone Systems Inc. has reached a deal to be acquired by a private-equity-led investor group in a roughly $3.4 billion deal, including debt.

California 'Actively' Considers Challenge to EPA on Vehicle Emissions

California officials are weighing a lawsuit to challenge the Trump administration's decision to ease vehicle emissions standards, the head of California's air-pollution regulator said.

Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on 'Fake News,' Privacy

In testimony to Congress, the Facebook chief is set to say the social-media giant didn't do enough to prevent its tools from being used for harm.

Facebook's Employees: User-Data Crisis Is No Big Deal

Facebook may be facing intense criticism over its privacy policies but its employees appear to be rallying around the company.

Novartis Bets $8.7 Billion on Gene-Therapy Company

Novartis agreed to buy U.S.-based gene-therapy company AveXis for $8.7 billion, marking the first big bet by the Swiss drug giant's new chief as he looks to deals to refresh his drug-development pipeline.

U.S. Sanctions Take a Toll on Russian Markets

Russian markets convulsed in the wake of new U.S. sanctions, as the ruble tumbled and domestic and foreign investors dumped Russian stocks.