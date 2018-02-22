Log in
John Bilbrey

Age : 61
Public asset : 19,176,017 USD
Biography : Mr. John P. Bilbrey is Non-Executive Chairman at The Hershey Co. and Chairman at Grocery Manufacture

Hershey Chairman John Bilbrey to Retire

02/22/2018 | 03:09pm CET

By Bowdeya Tweh

Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday said Chairman John Bilbrey plans to retire from his role later this year.

Mr. Bilbrey, who formerly served as Hershey's president and chief executive, won't stand for re-election at the company's May 2 annual meeting and will be succeeded by Charles A. Davis. Mr. Davis, 69 years old, is the company's lead independent director.

Mr. Bilbrey, 61, was elected to Hershey's board in 2011 and has spent 38 years in the consumer-packaged goods sector.

Michele Buck succeeded Mr. Bilbrey as Hershey's president and CEO last March.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at [email protected]

Valeurs citées dans l'article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEW YORK COCOA 1.21% 2172 End-of-day quote.14.32%
THE HERSHEY COMPANY -0.13% 97.1282 Delayed Quote.-11.99%
