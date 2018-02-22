Hershey Chairman John Bilbrey to Retire

By Bowdeya Tweh

Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday said Chairman John Bilbrey plans to retire from his role later this year.

Mr. Bilbrey, who formerly served as Hershey's president and chief executive, won't stand for re-election at the company's May 2 annual meeting and will be succeeded by Charles A. Davis. Mr. Davis, 69 years old, is the company's lead independent director.

Mr. Bilbrey, 61, was elected to Hershey's board in 2011 and has spent 38 years in the consumer-packaged goods sector.

Michele Buck succeeded Mr. Bilbrey as Hershey's president and CEO last March.

