John Malone Retires From Charter Communications Board

By Austen Hufford

Cable tycoon John Malone has retired from the board of Charter Communications Inc., the company said Tuesday.

Mr. Malone, who owns a significant stake in Charter, said he is reducing his travel and wants to focus on fewer board positions. He will become Charter's director emeritus and won't be able to vote on board matters.

"I remain heavily invested in Charter, both financially and emotionally, " Mr. Malone said in a statement.

Charter has elected Sirius XM Chief Executive James Meyer to its board, as a designee of Liberty Broadband Corp., which Mr. Malone also was.

Mr. Malone has interests, personally and through various holding companies, in media companies including Sirius, Discovery Inc., Hollywood studio Lions Gate, international cable operator Liberty Global PLC, Formula One, internet-radio service Pandora and home shopping channels.

