Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

John Malone

Birthday : 03/07/1941
Place of birth : Milford (Connecticut) - United States
Biography : Dr. John C. Malone is Chairman at Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc., Chairman at Liberty Broadband Corp

John Malone Retires From Charter Communications Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 11:39pm CEST

By Austen Hufford

Cable tycoon John Malone has retired from the board of Charter Communications Inc., the company said Tuesday.

Mr. Malone, who owns a significant stake in Charter, said he is reducing his travel and wants to focus on fewer board positions. He will become Charter's director emeritus and won't be able to vote on board matters.

"I remain heavily invested in Charter, both financially and emotionally, " Mr. Malone said in a statement.

Charter has elected Sirius XM Chief Executive James Meyer to its board, as a designee of Liberty Broadband Corp., which Mr. Malone also was.

Mr. Malone has interests, personally and through various holding companies, in media companies including Sirius, Discovery Inc., Hollywood studio Lions Gate, international cable operator Liberty Global PLC, Formula One, internet-radio service Pandora and home shopping channels.

Write to Austen Hufford at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about John Malone
 
07/25JOHN MALONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/24JOHN MALONE : John Malone Retires From Charter Communications Board
DJ
06/15JOHN MALONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/14JOHN MALONE : Media Mogul John Malone Questions Mergers of 'Apples and Oranges'
DJ
2017JOHN MALONE : Fledgling Studio STX Secures Investment from Malone's Liberty Global -- Update
DJ
2017JOHN MALONE : Fledgling Studio STX Secures Investment from Malone's Liberty Global
DJ
2017JOHN MALONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JOHN MALONE : sources
RE
2017JOHN MALONE : Liberty's interest in Vodafone, ITV thwarted by valuations - Malone
RE
2016JOHN MALONE : John Malone's Liberty Media to Buy Formula One
DJ
2016JOHN MALONE : Mogul John Malone Says Viacom Assets are 'Undervalued' Because of Ongoing Turmoil
DJ
2016JOHN MALONE : 'Cable Cowboy' Malone weighs his next move in Europe
RE
2016JOHN MALONE : Lions Gate to Explore Starz
DJ
2015JOHN MALONE : John Malone to restructure Liberty Media, Liberty Interactive
RE
2015JOHN MALONE : Lions Gate Stake Sale Gives More Control to John Malone
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/25SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler's Marchionne dies, shares dive on profit slide
RE
07/25VITTORIO COLAO : Vodafone's Colao signs off with subdued quarter
RE
07/20DANIEL LOEB : Japan firms tap banks for advice as activists circle
RE
07/19MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan is 'stupid' to disallow ride-sharing
RE
07/21SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchionne
RE
07/23JOHN BROWN : General Electric's power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia
RE
07/23SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler loses another executive after Marchionne illness
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Brian Krzanich Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Georges Plassat Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg