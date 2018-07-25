News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

John Malone Retires From Charter Communications Board

Cable tycoon John Malone has retired from the board of Charter Communications Inc., the company said Tuesday.

Lululemon Names Sephora Executive as New CEO

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has appointed Calvin McDonald to serve as its next chief executive officer, tapping a top Sephora executive to lead the athletic-wear maker.

Facebook Setting Up 'Innovation Hub' in China in Bid to Boost Presence

Facebook Inc. said Tuesday it would set up an innovation hub in China to groom and support the nation's developers and startups, the latest in a series of steps aimed at expanding its presence in the world's largest consumer market.

AT&T Offsets Losses at DirecTV With Gains in Wireless, Warner

AT&T Inc. strengthened its second-quarter earnings with more profitable cellphone accounts and a windfall from Time Warner helping to offset steep losses in its satellite television business.

Texas Instruments Forecasts Strong Third Quarter

Texas Instruments Inc. said it expects strong growth to continue in its industrial and automotive businesses, which the chip maker has singled out as two key growth areas.

IRS Wins Court Case Over Intel

The IRS won a court case being closely watched by tech companies, as an appeals court upheld a regulation governing how corporations divide expenses between their domestic and foreign operations.

New Fiat Chrysler CEO Faces Questions Over Ram Truck Production

One of the first issues Mike Manley will likely have to address as Fiat Chrysler's new chief executive is a lingering problem from his old job: a slow-moving redesign of the Ram 1500 truck.

Cox Enterprises Considers Sale of 14 Television Stations

Cox Enterprises, a private company behind such media names as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is considering the sale of 14 television stations.

Alphabet Posts $1.06 Billion Gain on Uber, Other Startups

For the second straight quarter, Alphabet Inc.'s earnings got a significant boost from the stakes it owns in hot tech startups like Uber Technologies Inc.

Fox and Comcast on Collision Course over Big Ten Network

21st Century Fox and Comcast, which have been players in a contentious merger drama this summer, may have something new to fight about: the Big Ten Network.