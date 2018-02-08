Swire Pacific Chairman John Slosar to Retire in July, Be Replaced by Merlin Swire

By Chester Yung

Swire Pacific Ltd. (>> Swire Pacific Limited) Thursday said Chairman John Slosar will retire, effective July 1, and be replaced by Merlin Swire, a company director.

The company said Mr. Slosar, 61 years old, will also step down as chairman of its listed units Swire Properties Ltd. (>> Swire Properties Limited) and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd. (>> Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co., Ltd.) from July this year. But he will remain chairman and a director of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (>> Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd), a listed associated company of Swire Pacific.

Swire Pacific said Mr. Swire, 44, will also succeed Mr. Slosar as chairman of Swire Properties and HAECO.

