Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

John Slosar

Age : 61
Public asset : 9,649,380 USD
Biography : Mr. John R. Slosar is an Independent Non-Executive Director at PureCircle Ltd., a Vice President at

Swire Pacific Chairman John Slosar to Retire in July, Be Replaced by Merlin Swire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 10:54am CET
   By Chester Yung

Swire Pacific Ltd. (>> Swire Pacific Limited) Thursday said Chairman John Slosar will retire, effective July 1, and be replaced by Merlin Swire, a company director.

The company said Mr. Slosar, 61 years old, will also step down as chairman of its listed units Swire Properties Ltd. (>> Swire Properties Limited) and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd. (>> Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co., Ltd.) from July this year. But he will remain chairman and a director of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (>> Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd), a listed associated company of Swire Pacific.

Swire Pacific said Mr. Swire, 44, will also succeed Mr. Slosar as chairman of Swire Properties and HAECO.

Write to Chester Yung at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about John Slosar
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/02 MICHAEL DELL : sources
02/02 CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's Ghosn to be reappointed as CEO - paper
02/07 ELAINE WYNN : Casino magnate Steve Wynn quits as CEO after sexual misconduct claims
02/06 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
02/02 RUPERT MURDOCH : Breaking News, Murdoch edging towards solution to bring Sky in house
02/07 STEVE WYNN : Trading in Wynn Macau shares halted
02/02 WARREN BUFFETT : How Warren Buffett's New Man at Dairy Queen Plans to Keep a Classic Brand Fresh

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Richard Cousins Gerhard Cromme Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Elaine Wynn Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos Jan Du Plessis
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.